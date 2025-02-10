ATK

New Delhi/ Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 10: Adgully has announced the much-anticipated Delhi Chapter of CMOs' Charcha 2025, an exclusive forum dedicated to India's top marketing leaders. Held with the theme 'Marketing in the fast lane: Turbocharging brand success and beyond,' this premier event will be held on 11th February 2025 in Gurugram.

CMOs' Charcha will serve as a dynamic platform for industry pioneers to discuss the latest trends, emerging challenges, and transformative strategies shaping the marketing landscape. With a line-up of over 30 influential speakers and eight engaging discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities, CMOs' Charcha 2025 promises an immersive experience tailored to marketing professionals, digital strategists, and brand innovators. Attendees will gain invaluable insights from esteemed industry experts representing leading organizations.

Building on its resounding success in Kolkata and Bengaluru, Adgully is bringing the Marketing & Advertising Awards (MAA Awards) to Delhi for the first time. These awards honour excellence in brand innovation, digital marketing, consumer engagement, and creative storytelling, celebrating ground-breaking campaigns and industry trailblazers.

The Delhi Chapter of CMOs' Charcha 2025 is sponsored by:

Presenting Partner: Kaizzen

Powered by: NDTV

Gold Partner: Globale Media

Gifting Partner: Nisara Beauty

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder-CEO of Adgully, stated: "CMOs' Charcha has evolved into a powerhouse of ideas and insights, bringing together the best minds in marketing to address the ever-evolving industry landscape. We are excited to host the Delhi Chapter and introduce the prestigious MAA Awards, recognizing innovation and excellence in marketing and advertising. This event is not just about discussions but about shaping the future of marketing."

The event features an impressive line-up of speakers, including:

* Santosh Kumar, COO, Innocean India

* Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, Air India Express

* Vijay Thomas, Head Marketing Harley-Davidson Business Unit, Hero Motocorp

* Dr Ashish Bajaj, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Narayana Health

* Mukesh Ghuraiya, Chief Marketing Officer, Modi Naturals

* Rajat Abbi, Vice President- Global Marketing, Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric India

* Anika Agarwal, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Orient Electric

* Neelima Burra, Chief Strategy Transformation and Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies

* Saurabh Golani, Global Business Head, PrsmX Powered by Mobavenue

* Manas Gulati, Co-Founder & CEO, ARM Worldwide

* Nimish Agrawal, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Why Attend CMOs' Charcha 2025?

* Gain expert insights from top CMOs, industry leaders, and marketing pioneers

* Stay ahead of evolving marketing trends, tools, and strategies

* Network with senior professionals from diverse industries

* Explore real-world case studies and innovative branding techniques

* Celebrate marketing excellence at the MAA Awards

With a carefully curated agenda, CMOs' Charcha 2025 is set to redefine the marketing landscape and inspire the next wave of industry breakthroughs.

You can register for CMO's Charcha - Delhi Chapter here.

