VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: In a ground breaking ceremony held on Friday, March 8, 2024, Dr. Gopal Sharan, MD, and CEO of TRLS Healthcare Consultancy, and founder of Ninti Hospital, alongside Amit Tiwari Chairman Ninti Hospital, and Rakesh Priyadarshi, proudly inaugurated the Advanced Cardiology Department at Ninti Hospital in Saharsa. This monumental event marks a significant leap forward in providing cutting-edge treatment for heart patients across the expansive Kosi region.

Also Read | Rhodamine-B Banned in Karnataka: State Government Bans Artificial Food Colour in 'Gobi Manchurian', Cotton Candy.

According to Dr Gopal Sharan MD & CEO of TR Lifesciences Healthcare Consultancy, "Ninti's arrival marks an essential moment in our mission to redefine heart health. It pioneers a new era of care and compassion in cardiovascular wellness. Together we aim to save lives and inspire hope" The Ninti Cardiology Hospital, located within the Sri Narayan Medical Institute and Hospital premises in Saharsa, is set to transform the healthcare landscape in the region.

He emphasized his commitment to continuously upgrading the Cardiology Hospital to ensure the highest quality of care. Chairman of Sri Narayan Medical Institute, R.K. Singh, hailing the Cardiology establishment as a milestone mentioned, "Noting that presence of such modern and well planned facility in the region will prevent unnecessary loss of lives during emergencies. This development is a crucial step taken after thorough consideration, providing an essential lifeline for residents of Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, and other districts in the Kosi region."

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55 Launched in India: Check Specifications and Features of Latest Galaxy A Series Smartphones.

The Advanced Cardiology Hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art machines, overseen by renowned and experienced doctors, supported by well-trained nurses and paramedical staff. The range of services includes angiography, angioplasty, and the installation of stents, ensuring comprehensive cardiac care.

Here at Ninti Cardiology Hospital, our commitment is unwavering. We assure the community that patients can receive treatment under any condition. With round-the-clock operations, senior doctors on standby, and state-of-the-art facilities, we provide continuous and unparalleled cardiac care." - said Raj Sehgal, Marketing Director, Ninti Hospital.

The launch of the Advanced Cardiology Hospital at Ninti Hospital signifies a new era for cardiac care in the Kosi region, bringing world-class treatment closer to home and saving lives in the process. The hospital remains dedicated to further advancements and enhancements to ensure the well-being of the community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)