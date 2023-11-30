BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 30: India's Eternal Hospital in Jaipur has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in cardiology with the successful execution of the first-ever Transcatheter Mitral Valve in Ring Replacement (TMVIR) procedure in India. Under the guidance of Dr. Samin K Sharma and the leadership of Dr. Prashant Dwivedi, this achievement promises to transform heart healthcare. Traditionally, open-heart surgery was the standard approach for mitral valve issues. However, TMVR introduces a minimally invasive alternative, reducing trauma and recovery time. This innovative technique deploys a new valve through a leg-inserted catheter, eliminating the need for large incisions. The "in ring" TMVR approach presents unique challenges that require exceptional expertise. The success of this procedure at Eternal Hospital showcases their commitment to pushing medical boundaries and improving patient outcomes. Being the first in India and one of the few globally, this achievement propels India to the forefront of cardiology advancements, attracting attention from both domestic and international healthcare communities. Eternal Hospital's TMVR success is revolutionizing cardiology by providing less invasive, faster recovery procedures. It's a significant leap towards better heart care. Dr. Prashant Dwivedi rightly states, "With each stride made in cardiology, we come closer to ensuring a better quality of life for individuals grappling with cardiovascular conditions." A New Dawn in Heart Care: Surgery No Longer the Sole Solution for Mitral Valve Replacement Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) is emerging as a groundbreaking alternative to traditional surgery for mitral valve replacement. This minimally invasive approach offers hope for patients previously deemed unsuitable for open-heart surgery. TMVR deploys a new valve through a small incision, reducing trauma and risk. It eliminates chest incisions and cardiopulmonary bypass, leading to less pain and quicker recovery. Eternal Hospital in Jaipur is a leader in this revolutionary technique, combining expertise and technology to advance cardiovascular care. Surgery is no longer the sole solution for mitral valve replacement, thanks to techniques like TMVR. Eternal Hospital is pioneering this shift, providing alternatives for patients who couldn't undergo conventional surgery. A Leap Forward in Heart Health for Everyone Eternal Hospital's TMVR achievement signifies a new era in heart care with several key points: 1. Less Invasive, Faster Recovery: TMVR reduces trauma and recovery time, offering relief to patients and families. 2. Expertise and Safety: Eternal Hospital's success demonstrates their commitment to patient safety and expertise. 3. Global Recognition: India's entry into TMVR resonates on the international stage, benefitting people worldwide. 4. Hope for High-Risk Cases: TMVR offers hope for high-risk patients who have limited treatment options. 5. A Transformative Shift: This achievement redefines cardiology, making heart care more accessible, less intrusive, and equally effective. In conclusion, Eternal Hospital's pioneering work with TMVR is a significant leap towards better heart care for all individuals. As cardiology advances, a better quality of life for those with cardiovascular conditions becomes increasingly attainable. Medical professionals like those at Eternal Hospital are making this possible.

Also Read | Indian National Nikhil Gupta Charged by US With Conspiracy To Kill New York-Based Sikh Separatist; India Needs To Take This Seriously and Cooperate in Investigations, Says Canada PM Justin Trudeau.

To know more about TAVI: https://www.eternalhospital.com/tavi-campaign/ To know more about Dr. Prashant Dwivedi: https://www.eternalhospital.com/doctor/prashant-dwivedi

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | Netflix Announces Grand Theft Auto Trilogy 'Definitive Edition' Coming to App Store, Google Play and Its Mobile App on December 14.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)