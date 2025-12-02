Rising from the Waters: Standing with Talisay After Typhoon Kalmaegi

Cebu [Philippines], December 2: When Typhoon Kalmaegi tore through the Philippines this November, its fury was felt across Cebu province, but nowhere more painfully than in Talisay City. What began as a storm warning quickly escalated into a humanitarian catastrophe. Torrential rains overwhelmed the Mananga River, homes collapsed under the weight of floodwaters, and families were left clinging to rooftops as the winds howled.

For Talisay, the losses are staggering: hundreds of lives cut short, thousands displaced, and entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble. Survivors now face the daunting task of rebuilding not just their homes, but their sense of security and dignity.

The Human Toll

- Lives lost: More than 269 people perished in Cebu, many in Talisay

- Missing persons: Over 100 remain unaccounted for.

- Displacement: Thousands of families were forced to flee as homes were swept away by floods.

- Infrastructure collapse: Damage to the Lusaran Dam disrupted water supply for 30,000 households, compounding the humanitarian crisis.

Local responders are working tirelessly to clear debris and deliver aid, but the scale of devastation demands global solidarity and sustained relief efforts.

UNITED SIKHS Response

UNITED SIKHS has mobilized its disaster relief teams to stand with the people of Talisay. Our priorities are clear:

- Emergency relief: Delivering food, clean water, and temporary shelter to displaced families.

- Medical support: Coordinating with local clinics to provide urgent care and prevent disease outbreaks.

- Long-term recovery: Partnering with communities to rebuild homes, restore livelihoods, and strengthen disaster preparedness.

We are committed not only to immediate aid but to empowering survivors to lead their own recovery, ensuring that resilience is rooted in dignity and self-determination.

Why Your Support Matters

Every contribution makes a tangible difference. A single donation can provide meals for a family, clean water for a community, or materials to rebuild a home. Beyond the numbers, your support tells survivors: you are not forgotten.

Together, we can ensure that the people of Talisay are not defined by tragedy, but by resilience and solidarity

About UNITED SIKHS

UNITED SIKHS is an international, non-profit humanitarian organization affiliated with the U.N., committed to empowering disadvantaged and minority communities across the globe. Its mission is to provide support and resources to those in need, advocating for equality, justice, and human rights. Through various humanitarian projects and advocacy efforts, UNITED SIKHS works to uplift vulnerable communities, aiming to make a lasting positive impact on the world.

