Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15: In a groundbreaking fusion of music, technology, and fan engagement, BharatBox and Hungama are hitting a high note with their latest collaboration at Ritviz's much-awaited concert in Indore. This partnership is powered by the cutting-edge Web3 solution provider BharatBox, integrating GET Protocol (an Animoca Brands portfolio company), for seamless digital twin collectibles for ticket holders, introducing a new era of concert experiences.

Imagine stepping into a concert where your ticket is not just a pass, but a gateway to a world of exclusive experiences and collectibles. This is the reality BharatBox and Hungama, are crafting for the Indian audience at Ritviz's Indore concert.

Fans with VIP and Fan Pit tickets will be treated to digital collectibles, seamlessly integrated into their experience without the hassle of managing a digital wallet. The innovative approach is powered by Animoca Brands' portfolio company GET Protocol, a digital ticketing infrastructure provider which BharatBox has officially brought to India.

The collaboration goes beyond simply collecting digital memorabilia; the collectibles come with utilities, such as meet-and-greet opportunities and exclusive merchandise, adding tangible value to the fan experience. BharatBox's innovative approach ensures that these collectibles, minted on the Polygon network, are not just digital tokens but keys to unforgettable experiences.

This partnership between BharatBox and Hungama, underscored by the strategic integration of Web3 technologies, opens up a plethora of future loyalty, fan engagement and tokenizing opportunities that stand to revolutionize our interaction with digital content. By harnessing the power of blockchain, this collaboration could lead to the creation of unique digital assets and collectibles, transforming the way fans connect with music, movies, and more.

Imagine a world where owning a token could grant you exclusive access to special editions of albums, behind-the-scenes content, or even a stake in the royalties of your favorite songs. This move towards tokenization not only promises to enhance the fan experience through personalized and interactive content but also opens up new avenues for creators and entertainers to monetize their work in a fair and transparent manner.

The collaboration is building on the success of BharatVerse's launch in The Sandbox, a leading metaverse platform and subsidiary of Animoca Brands. "The excitement around BharatVerse has been phenomenal, and now, by bringing another Animoca Brands portfolio company, GET Protocol, to India we are setting the stage for a revolution in live events," says Karan Keswani, CEO of BharatBox. "Our collaboration with Hungama at Ritviz's concert is just the beginning of our efforts to integrate collectibles for concert visitors, and we will also be adding future utility to the collectibles for the Hungama World located in The Sandbox."

Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., views this collaboration as a new avenue to exploit in entertainment technology. "Live events today have become a very consumer centric business and from an Artist's point of view it surrounds around a Top Fan. This is the genesis of Web3. Through digital collectibles and their utility and with this partnership with Bharatbox, Hungama aims to bring Web3 to the live space."

As the curtains rise on Ritviz's concert in Indore, the event will redefine what it means to attend a concert. The implications of such a shift are far-reaching, offering a glimpse into a future where digital content is not just consumed but interacted with, owned, and valued in entirely new ways, paving the path for a more connected and immersive digital entertainment world.

