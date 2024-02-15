Every year, Singles Awareness Day is observed on February 15 around the world, especially in the United States of America. The day, also known as Singles Appreciation Day, is a special day that is celebrated by single people. It serves as a complement to Valentine's Day for people who are not married or in a romantic relationship. Singles Awareness Day is dedicated to celebrating and embracing singlehood. It is a celebration of love in all forms recognising the love between friends, family and loving yourself. As Singles Awareness Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Anti-Valentine Week 2024 Funny Memes & Jokes: Here Comes the Rebellious Cousin of Valentine's Week- Time to Share Hilarious Posts!

Singles Awareness Day 2024 Date

Singles Awareness Day 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, February 15.

Singles Awareness Day History

Single Awareness Day was born because of social isolation. As per historical records, in 2001, Dustin Barns, a high school student, decided to form a group with his friends so that instead of being sad about being singles, they could use a day to celebrate singlehood. Dustin carried this tradition from his high school to Mississippi State University, where it gained popularity. Because of this, February 15 was copyrighted in 2015 as Single Awareness Day and has been celebrated with great fanfare ever since.

Singles Awareness Day Significance

Single Awareness Day is a special day dedicated to single people to appreciate themselves, their independence, and their lives. The holiday is often marked with gatherings, parties, and activities organised for single individuals to enjoy each other's company and celebrate singlehood. Some people also use the day as an opportunity for self-care and self-love, indulging in activities that bring them joy. The day has gained popularity for acknowledging and celebrating the experiences and contributions of single people in society.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2024 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).