Poster of biopic Vijeyta unveiled, showcasing the inspiring journey of Dr. Rajesh K Agarwal from Kolkata's lanes to UAE billionaire and global sustainability leader

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 11: The much-awaited biopic Vijeyta has officially unveiled its poster, offering audiences a first glimpse into the extraordinary journey of Dr Rajesh K Agarwal -- a man who rose from the bylanes of Kolkata to become one of the UAE's most respected billionaires and a global voice for sustainability.

Also Read | WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Pakistan Match in Trinidad.

Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced under the banner of RKG Movies by Dr Rajesh K Agarwal himself, Vijeyta promises to be an emotional, gritty, and inspirational tale. The film stars Ravi Bhatia, Gyan Prakash, Bharati Awasthi, Diksha Thakur, Goodan Kumar, Pretty Aggarwal and others, written by Sandeep Nath bringing to life a narrative that blends personal triumphs with the challenges of business rivalry, underworld threats, and personal loss.

The striking poster, released on Monday, captures the film's core theme -- "Zero to Hero: A Real Life Journey" -- showing the protagonist soaring above a sea of supporters, symbolizing triumph over adversity.

Also Read | 'Attack on the Bengali Language': Mamata Banerjee Slams Makers of Bollywood Film 'Kesari Chapter 2' for Misrepresenting Khudiram Bose As 'Khudiram Singh'.

Dr Rajesh K Agarwal's life reads like a modern-day epic. Born into a middle-class family in Kolkata, he began working as a teenage labourer to help his father, an agent in woollen and hosiery goods, support a family of seven. From packaging nylon undergarments in the late 1970s to building a flourishing garment business, his rise was fuelled by sheer perseverance and an unshakable value system.

But his ambitions reached far beyond textiles. With a vision anchored in sustainability, Agarwal ventured into metal recycling, founding RKG International FZC -- now a global giant with operations in 33 countries. Today, as a Board Member of the Bureau of International Recycling (BMR) and an Ambassador for the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR), he influences global sustainability policies.

What sets Agarwal apart, however, is his commitment to giving back. A philanthropist dedicated to education, healthcare, and environmental causes, he has consistently placed legacy over luxury, proving that ethical business can be both profitable and transformative.

Speaking about the film, director Rajiv S Ruia said, "Vijeyta is not just a story of financial success, it's about resilience, ethics, and the will to rise above all odds. Dr Agarwal's journey is one the world needs to see."

Vijeyta is slated for release on 19th September 2025 and is expected to inspire audiences with its blend of realism, hope, and emotional depth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)