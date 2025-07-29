India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: Rose Merc Ltd, a leading player in corporate sponsorship and sports development, proudly announces its enthusiastic support for the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, introduced in the Lok Sabha. This landmark legislation promises to revolutionize the Indian sports industry by addressing systemic challenges and creating a robust framework for transparency, accountability, and athlete welfare. Rose Merc Ltd is poised to play a pivotal role in this transformative journey, aligning with the bill's vision to elevate India as a global sports powerhouse.

Salient Features of the Bill and Their ImpactThe National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, introduces key reforms aimed at overhauling sports administration and fostering growth in the sector:

Standardized Governance Structure: The establishment of the National Sports Board (NSB) and National Sports Federations (NSFs) ensures alignment with international standards, such as the Olympic and Paralympic Charters. This will bring uniformity and accountability to sports bodies, tackling issues like mismanagement and corruption.

Athlete-Centric Reforms: By mandating athlete representation in decision-making bodies like the Executive Committee and implementing Safe Sports Policies, the bill prioritizes athlete welfare. It addresses critical concerns such as harassment and abuse, creating a safer and more inclusive environment for sportspersons, especially women and minors.

Transparency and Accountability: The bill caps tenures for office bearers, mandates public disclosure of audited accounts, and designates NSFs as public authorities under the Right to Information Act, 2005. These measures aim to curb governance irregularities and enhance trust in sports administration.

Efficient Dispute Resolution: The creation of the National Sports Tribunal streamlines the resolution of sports-related disputes, reducing the burden of prolonged legal battles on athletes and federations.

Funding Incentives: Government grants are restricted to recognized NSFs compliant with global standards, fostering a merit-based ecosystem that encourages ethical and efficient sports organizations.

Addressing Current Problems

The Indian sports industry has long grappled with challenges such as opaque governance, limited athlete support, and inefficient dispute resolution. The bill directly tackles these issues:

* Opaque Governance: Public disclosure of accounts and tenure caps will reduce mismanagement and "fiefdoms" within federations.

* Athlete Welfare: Safe Sports Policies and mandatory representation empower athletes, addressing past instances of harassment and neglect.

* Legal Delays: The National Sports Tribunal offers a faster, specialized alternative to traditional courts, benefiting athletes and stakeholders alike.

Benefits for the Sports Industry and Corporates

The bill's reforms create a fertile ground for corporate investment, as highlighted by stock market players. Sports management firms like JSW Sports and IMG-Reliance will see growth in franchise values and event opportunities. Broadcasters such as Star India and Disney Star will benefit from increased content reliability and sponsorship potential. Sportswear brands like Puma and Adidas will gain from enhanced athlete visibility, while corporate academies (e.g., Reliance Foundation, Tata) will thrive with improved funding and welfare measures.

For Rose Merc Ltd, this legislation reduces investment risks by ensuring transparency and accountability. It opens avenues for sponsorships, event management, and infrastructure development, aligning with India's growing global sports reputation--potentially paving the way for hosting events like the 2036 Olympics.

Rose Merc Ltd's Commitment

Rose Merc Ltd wholeheartedly supports the bill's implementation, pledging to partner with NSFs, invest in grassroots programs, and promote ethical governance. Leveraging its expertise in sponsorship and event management, the company aims to drive innovation and foster a vibrant sports culture in India.

Executive Director of Rose Merc Ltd, Mr. Purvesh Shelatkar, shared his vision:"Sports is the next big industry taking tremendous shape, and with the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in place, it will go a long way to becoming a key part of India's economic indices. If India is truly on track to become a USD 7 or 10 trillion economy over the next 7-10 years, I firmly believe sports will contribute at least USD 1 trillion to this growth, if not more. By the time the market fully realizes this potential, sports will emerge as a powerful sector, commanding a notable share in key Nifty indices. Adani, Ambani, JSW, Tata are already ahead in race! Rose Merc Ltd is strategically positioned to lead this opportunity, driving innovation, sponsorships, and development in the sports ecosystem."

Independent Director of Rose Merc Ltd, Mr. Uday Tardalkar, shared his comment:

We wholeheartedly welcome the National Sports Policy 2025 -- a forward-looking and inclusive framework that sets the stage for transforming India's sporting ecosystem. Its focus on global excellence, socio-economic impact, and integration with education is a strategic step toward making India a sporting powerhouse by 2047.

Executive Whole Time Director & CFO of Rose Merc Ltd, Ms. Vaishali Parkar Kumar, shared her comment:

The National Sports Policy 2025 is a significant stepping stone by the government to promote sports in a holistic manner. At Rose Merc, we have always prioritized athletes, support staff, and the sporting ecosystem--whether it's cricket, tennis, trampoline gymnastics, or mud wrestling. We see this as a very positive step toward shaping sports into a full-fledged industry capable of competing on the global stage.

Creative head of Rose Merc Ltd and and Director of Navi Mumbai Premier league Pvt Ltd, Harshee Haria shared her comment:

"This bill is the boost that women's sports in India really needed. It finally puts safety and fairness on the map. At Rose Merc, we're super proud to back athletes like Rahi Pakhle repping trampoline gymnastics--more power to her and others chasing big dreams in sports that deserve way more attention. This is just the beginning of a new era for Indian sports." -

About Rose Merc Ltd

Rose Merc Ltd is a dynamic corporate entity dedicated to advancing the sports industry through strategic investments, sponsorships, and event management. With a focus on nurturing talent and promoting ethical practices, the company stands at the forefront of India's sports revolution.

