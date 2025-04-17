Harish Chandra Gupta (CMD), Anurag Gupta (Jt. MD), Arvind Gupta (Dy. MD) of Roto Pumps Ltd. at the Roto Next event to unveil 'P' Range compact pumps

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17: Roto Pumps Ltd. (BSE: 517500, NSE: ROTO), a pioneering Indian multinational and one of the world's leading manufacturers of positive displacement pumps with over five decades of fluid handling excellence, today showcased its new level of manufacturing infrastructure and launch of latest innovation of Roto P-Range compact pumps at the exclusive RotoNext event held at its Greater Noida facility attended by a section of media and customers. Engineered for superior performance and durability, the new range is set to transform critical industrial sectors such as oil & gas, mining, wastewater treatment and food processing across global markets. With this launch, Roto Pump continues its commitment to provide efficient, reliable, and sustainable pumping solutions and expand its global foot print.

"With the launch of the Roto P Range, we are reaffirming Roto's position as a global force in fluid handling," said Mr. Harish Chandra Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Roto Pumps Ltd. "This innovation is expected to significantly drive our growth. We're not just manufacturing pumps--we're delivering reliability and sustainability. Roto unveiled an ambitious plan to achieve $100 million revenue by 2028.

Anurag Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Roto Pumps Ltd. elaborated, "Our commitment to R&D, infrastructure modernization, and automation is enabling us to scale up delivery and respond faster to global customer needs. The Roto P Range will be a driving force in global growth, especially in industries where downtime is not an option."

Arvind Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, Roto Pumps Ltd. expressed, "The Roto P Range was developed with a sharp focus on end-user requirements--ease of installation, low maintenance, and precision in performance. It reflects our legacy of engineering excellence and our vision of solving real-world fluid handling challenges with intelligent, application-specific solutions."

With a sharp focus on both mature and high-growth emerging markets, Roto Pumps expects the P Range to drive double-digit global market share growth and significantly boost international revenues. This launch also supports the company's strategic expansion across North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia--regions where demand for robust, energy-efficient pumping solutions is rising rapidly.

With a presence in over 55 countries, 7 overseas establishments, and 325,000+ successful pump installations, Roto Pumps has built a reputation for reliability, innovation, and customer-centricity over its 55-year legacy. The company operates from five advanced manufacturing facilities across 40,000 sq. meters, featuring in-house elastomer compound formulation, mould design, chrome plating, tungsten carbide coating, and SCADA-based test benches--setting global benchmarks in vertical integration and quality assurance.

Roto's overseas establishments have large-scale warehouses and regional assembly hubs, ensure faster delivery, localized service and sales support for its international customers. Having successfully tackled more than 5,000 complex fluid handling challenges across 25+ industries, offering a comprehensive range of positive displacement pumps, Roto Pumps' solutions are tailored to evolving industrial demands and environmental standards--supporting industries on their journey toward operational efficiency and sustainable practices.

The Roto P Range is a cornerstone of Roto's ambitious roadmap to expand into 100+ countries while reinforcing its leadership in the positive displacement pump segment. As industries globally shift toward smarter, more sustainable fluid management systems, Roto Pumps is well-positioned to lead this transformation with its innovation-led approach.

The company's future growth will be powered by continued innovation, strategic international partnerships, and a customer-first approach in delivering resilient, energy-efficient, and high-performance pumping technologies.

About Roto Pumps Ltd.

A globally preferred brand in positive displacement pumps, Roto Pumps is a public listed company with presence across 5 continents and a rich legacy of over 50 years. Established in 1968, Roto Pumps is the pioneer manufacturer of Progressive Cavity Pumps in India, renowned for providing efficient and reliable pumping solutions to a diverse range of industries including Wastewater, Sugar, Paper, Paint, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Process, Ceramics, Food & Beverages, Renewable Energy & Power, Mining & Explosives, Marine & Defense and many more.

With its state-of-the-art manufacturing units based at Greater Noida and Noida, India & Ultra-modern R&D Centre based at Noida, India, Roto Pumps is successfully exporting to more than 50 countries. Roto Pumps is ambitiously working towards its expansion by strengthening the strategic global partnerships, establishing new branches & subsidiaries across continents and aims to be among the top 5 positive displacement pump manufacturers with a presence in 100+ countries.

For further information about the company: www.rotopumps.com

