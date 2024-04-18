VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 18: Rus Education in collaboration with "Rossotrudnichestvo", Russian Federal Agency for Humanitarian Cooperation, The Russian House in New Delhi, and Russian Embassy proudly orchestrated a historic moment in educational diplomacy as it hosted the inaugural Indo-Russian Education Summit from April 11th to 13th April. Held in New Delhi, this groundbreaking summit served as a dynamic platform for fostering robust educational collaboration and rich cultural exchange between India and Russia.

Also Read | PSEB Class 10th Result 2024: Punjab School Education Board to Release Class 10 Board Result at pseb.ac.in, Know How to Download.

Distinguished leaders, educators, and stakeholders from both nations converged to explore opportunities for mutual growth and innovation in the realm of education. Over the course of three days, participants engaged in insightful discussions, immersive workshops, and productive networking sessions, all aimed at building and fortifying bilateral ties and advancing academic excellence.

The event was graced by the presence of some esteemed presence of luminaries such as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India, HE Denis Alipov; Mr. Denis Gribov, Deputy Minister of Education, Russian Federation; Mrs. Tatiana Semenova, Deputy Minister of Health, Russian Federation; Mr. Pavel Anatolyevich Shevtsov, Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Humanitarian Cooperation "Rossotrudnichestvo"; Mr. Oleg Osipov, Director of Russian House in New Delhi, Retd. Air Marshal Dr. Pawan Kapoor; and Mr. Dinesh Singla, an Education Expert representing both India and Russia; among other distinguished guests.

Also Read | PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Rawalpindi.

The summit commenced with a stirring inaugural address by His Excellency Denis Alipov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India. In his speech, he signified the importance of the Indo-Russian Education Summit in fostering educational collaboration and innovation between the two nations. Further, he made significant remarks on the mutual recognition of academic degrees in India and Russia. Noteworthy was the mention of the substantial increase in scholarship opportunities offered by the Russian Government from 200 to 500 specifically, a testament to the growing interest of Indian students in pursuing higher education in Russia.

Panel Discussions and roundtable conferences dominated the agenda, sparking thought-provoking discussions on joint educational endeavors aimed at driving innovation, cultural exchange, and socioeconomic development in both countries.

The second day of the Indo-Russian Education Summit unfolded with great excitement and anticipation at Le Meridien, New Delhi. Here, over 1,400 students eagerly immersed themselves in interactive sessions with representatives from over 50 esteemed universities spanning diverse disciplines. From the realms of Medicine and Engineering to the cutting-edge fields of IT & Aviation, students navigated a rich tapestry of career pathways. Notably, more than 300 students took decisive steps forward, embarking on their academic journeys after discovering their ideal universities. The day culminated in a Gala Dinner at the Russian House, New Delhi, where delegates savored the rich flavors of India amidst captivating cultural performances.

The summit's momentum carried into the third day with the historic meeting of the Russian-Indian Association for Cooperation in the Field of Science and Education. Notable attendees included Mr. Oleg Osipov, Mr. Pavel Anatolyevich Shevtsov, Dr. Dinesh Singla, and (Retd.) Air Marshal Dr. Pawan Kapoor, signifying a collective commitment to international collaboration. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and the Yuri Gagarin State Technical University of Saratov marked a significant stride in this direction. Delegates also seized the opportunity to visit leading Indian universities including a visit to Sharda University and Hospital, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, and Appollo Hospital, further enriching the cross-cultural exchange facilitated by the summit.

The Indo-Russian Education Summit 2024 showcased how both countries are dedicated to improving education and forming partnerships for future progress. As the summit ended, attendees left feeling inspired and ready to start a new era of cooperation and learning between India and Russia.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)