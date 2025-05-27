BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / Bangalore (Karnataka) / New Delhi [India], May 27: The Great Gather Goa Summit 2025 was held on the 25th May 2025 at the Hilton Hotel, Goa. The event commenced with a recognition ceremony led by Mr. Saimik Sen, Editor-In-Chief, Herald Global, setting a high-spirited tone. The conclave garnered attention due to the presence of notable individuals such as Shri Jivba Dalvi - The Deputy Superintendent of Goa Police, Ms. Asha Arondekar - Chairperson, Women's Wing Of Goa Chamber Of Commerce, Dr. Jennifer Lewis - Chairperson at Indian Concrete Industry, Shri Nitin Raiker - Director of Fire & Emergency Services- Government of Goa, Shri Agnelo Fernandes - Commissioner- Labour & Employment, Government of Goa as Pride of India - Goa Awards. Also, Shri Jivba Dalvi and Ms. Asha Arondekar delivered an uplifting speech, leaving a lasting impression on all the awardees. Shri Nitin Raiker's words of wisdom took the event's beauty to the next level. The Great Gather Goa Summit is a platform to bring together various visionaries, thought leaders, heads of state, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads who play a pivotal role in shaping industries with their inspiring contributions. The event also included the recognition of various individuals from different fields including Mr. Aneesh Gera, Ms. Pooja Bedi and Dr. Sujit Paul who were felicitated as Influential Leaders of India. Moreover, the award ceremony witnessed the presence of Mr. Keatan Jadhav, Mr. Albino Gomes, Mr. Vincy Barretto, Ms. Cecille Rodrigues, Ms. Sakshi Kurtarkar, Mr. Amit Rajput, Chef Avinash Martins, Ms. Odette Mascarenhas, Dr. Prajal Sakhardande, Mr. Ali Mohammed, Ms. Frederika Menezes, Mr. John Aguiar, Mr. Tsumyoki, Ms. Inika Hadfadkar, Mr. Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, Ms. Yolanda D'Souza, Mr. Shadab Jakati, Ms. Cecille Rodrigues, Ms. Sonia Shirsat. These accomplished individuals were honored with Influential Leaders Of Goa awards in their respective categories.

The Great Gather Goa Summit 2025 included the unveiling of the Brand Of The Year, a listing of remarkable brands that have redefined the benchmarks in their respective fields through their legacy and sustainability in the market. The winners were selected after a rigorous three phases of research conducted by the BARC Asia research team which included secondary research, primary survey and the rating given by independent jury members. Here is the listing of the Brand Of The Year awards: Tata Tiscon, BMW India, Havells, Lifebuoy, Ashok Leyland, AM/NS India, Swiggy, Fenesta, FEVICOL, Pillsbury, Himalaya BabyCare, Renom Energy Services Pvt. Ltd., Saffola, ECE Elevators, Fortis Hospitals, Chitale Bandhu, Hexaware Technologies, Kosol Energie Pvt. Ltd., Forevermark Diamond, Timken India, Wolken Software, EasyBuy, Visionet, DavaIndia, LEO Taps and Fittings, LUX COZI HomeSure, Roswalt Realty and Samsung Galaxy S25 Series. UTL Solar was awarded as Brand Of the Decade 2025 for completing 10 years in the industry.

Finally, The Great Gather Goa Summit was concluded by the last unique category, known as the "Marketing Meisters". This category was specially curated to felicitate various dignitaries who have successfully led their brands to reach unwavering heights. The awardees were Mr. S. Sathish Kumar Pillai, Mr. Mayur Hola, Ar. Shantanoo Vishwanath Rane, The Marketing Team - Visionet, Ms. Anita Dobhal, Mr. Sanjay Koul, Ms. Kalyani Vartak, Ms. Pooja Rawal, Ms. Nidhi Alexander, The Marketing Team - Wolken Software, Ms. Sushmita Nag, Mr. Bhupendra Shivhare, Ms. Ashwini Jagadishchander, Mr. Shiv Kumar Singh. The event wrapped up with the announcement of the next edition of awards is scheduled at ITC Maratha, Mumbai on the 21st August 2025. With this leap of success, Herald Global aspires to create another milestone with its next edition of leadership summit. Please check the below links for further information: www.prestigiousbrands.co

www.herald.global

www.barc.asia

www.ertcmedia.com

