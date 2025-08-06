PNN

New Delhi [India], August 6: SamBlogs, a global leader in SEO innovation, announces a breakthrough service designed to help businesses secure visibility not just on Google, but also across the rapidly growing AI-driven discovery space -- including platforms like Perplexity, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Notion-based knowledge repositories.

By strategically placing brands inside the content ecosystems these AI tools draw from, SamBlogs becomes the first agency to offer a complete Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) solution -- ensuring that clients are visible in AI citations, summaries, and answer boxes where millions of users now seek information.

"As more people turn to AI platforms for answers, being absent from these models means missing out on a massive audience," said Vikas Singal, Founder of SamBlogs. "We're not just optimizing for search engines anymore -- we're optimizing for the engines of the future."

Key Features of the New Service:

* AI-Centric Backlinks & Mentions: Placement in AI-readable, AI-trainable sources, including Perplexity profiles, Claude-referenced content, Gemini link hubs, Notion-based authoritative databases and more.* Citation-Focused Strategy: Directly influencing the reference materials AI models pull from to generate their responses.* First-Mover Advantage: A unique service unavailable anywhere else, giving brands an early lead in AI discoverability.

Why Businesses Should Care:

* AI platforms like Perplexity and Gemini are becoming search engines in their own right -- showing sources and backlinks within their responses.* Consumer behaviour is shifting -- users now ask AI tools (like ChatGPT and Claude) first, bypassing traditional Google searches.* Generative Engine Optimization is the next evolution of SEO -- and SamBlogs is at the forefront of this transformation.

With this launch, SamBlogs is setting a new benchmark for visibility in the AI era, enabling brands to dominate across search engines and generative AI platforms -- securing relevance wherever customers are searching.

About SamBlogs

Founded by SEO strategist Vikas Singal, SamBlogs has served over 4,000 clients worldwide, achieving rankings for 10,000+ keywords. Known for its forward-looking approach and data-driven results, SamBlogs continues to redefine the boundaries of digital marketing by staying ahead of every major shift in online visibility.

Media Contact:

Email: Sam@SamBlogs.comPhone: +91 9828080195Website: www.samblogs.com

