Patna (Bihar) [India], February 26: The Mahamrityunjay Yagya organized by Pancham Dham Nyas witnesses extraordinary participation at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, running from February 18 to 26, 2025. Rooted in Sanatani traditions and Hindutva philosophy, the Nyas emphasizes that all Bharat-originated religions share a common essence, differing only in expression.

The Yagya has drawn a large gathering of saints and spiritual leaders, with Ghazal Samrat Anup Jalota gracing the event with his presence. In alignment with this vision, the Nyas recently completed a Yatra to 108 Shiva temples across Bihar, reaffirming the state's rich Sanatan Dharma heritage. As part of this journey, prayers and rituals were performed at ancient Shiva temples, honouring Bihar as a sacred land deeply intertwined with Sanatan Dharma's origins and traditions.

In the year 2017, Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani founded Pancham Dham after two decades of research, dedicated to preserving Sanatana Dharma. With the support of RSS veteran Indresh Kumar, they have tirelessly worked to spread its teachings worldwide, fostering harmony and unity. Upholding the Hindutva philosophy while remaining deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharma, Pancham Dham Nyas believes that all Bharat-originated religions share the same essence, differing only in expression.

As part of this sacred journey, the Mahamrityunjay Yagya is being held at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, reinforcing Bihar's spiritual legacy as a centre of Sanatan Dharma. The Pancham Dham Nyas team recently completed a Yatra to 108 Shiva temples across Bihar, conducting prayers and rituals at ancient sites to honour the region's rich religious heritage. Led by Pancham Dham Nyas, alongside spiritual and national leaders, this Yagya aims to unite Bharat's sects under one divine consciousness, strengthening Sanatan Dharma. Rooted in Mahadev's teachings and Sant Ravidas Ji's principles of equality, devotion, and service, it fosters harmony, awareness, and unity. A sacred occasion to seek Lord Shiva's blessings and uphold the timeless values of Sanatan Dharma.

Sanatan Dharma evolves continuously, embracing culture and tradition as a dynamic spiritual path. From its fusion of Vedic rituals and Shraman self-realization, Hindutva emerged, integrating diverse traditions. Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism stem from the Shraman lineage, while Shaivism, Vaishnavism, and Shaktism grew within the Vedic tradition, all converging under Sanatan Dharma. Though distinct, these paths share a common foundation of self-realization, righteousness, non-violence, and Moksha, embodying Bharat Mata's spiritual heritage.

Bihar is a spiritual hub, home to Rajgir and Pawapuri, where Mahavira attained Moksha, and Bodh Gaya, where Prince Siddhartha became Gautama Buddha. The state's rich heritage includes Guru Gobind Singh Ji's birthplace, Takht Sri Patna Sahib, a key Sikh pilgrimage site. As a confluence of Hindutva, Jainism, Buddhism, and Sikhism, Bihar embodies Sanatan Dharma's unity, wisdom, and spiritual legacy, making it the ideal starting point for exploring "Sampurna Sanatan."

Pancham Dham's Shiv Mandir Yatra and Mahayagya aim to unite Sanatan traditions under one spiritual umbrella. Led by RSS stalwart Indresh Kumar and the Pancham Dham Parivar, the initiative was conceived by Shailesh Vats (General Secretary, Pancham Dham Nyas) with unwavering support from Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani (Founder, Pancham Dham Nyas), who spent 24 years researching Mahendra Parvat before establishing Pancham Dham in Cambodia. The financial backing comes from Adarsh Raj (Sonu), while Sikander Kumar (President, Bihar Unit) played a key role in the event

Blessed by Jagatguru Shankaracharya Anantananda Saraswati ji, this initiative revives Bharat's eternal dharma, ensuring its relevance today. The slogan "Awaaz Do, Hum Ek Hain" reflects its spirit of unity and devotion. Through the yatra and Mahayagya, Pancham Dham fosters dialogue, harmony, and spiritual consciousness, uniting all sects under Sanatan Dharma while inspiring a collective journey toward enlightenment and national progress.

The success of the event is attributed to Pancham Dham Nyas's meticulous planning, with the formation of the Mahayagya Samiti Nirman to oversee its seamless execution. The Kar Samiti has been ensuring smooth coordination throughout. The overwhelming response has been truly inspiring, and the organizers extend their heartfelt gratitude while inviting all devotees to take part in this sacred gathering.

