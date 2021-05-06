Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tennis ace Sania Mirza has collaborated with Ketto.org, South East Asia's leading crowdfunding platform, to raise funds to aid COVID patients with oxygen cylinders.

The crowdfunded amount will be donated to Hemkunt Foundation with an aim to support their 'O2 For You' initiative. The foundation is working round the clock to procure and provide free oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients across the country.

Commenting on the fundraiser, Mirza said, "India is gasping for breath in the second wave of COVID-19. The situation of despair unfolding on the streets and outside hospitals is absolutely heart-wrenching. Caregivers continue to struggle for getting hospital beds, oxygen, or lifesaving expensive COVID drugs. I comprehend people's pain and the emotions that a family goes through during these testing times. As a result, I have decided to partner with Ketto.org and started a fundraiser with an aim to provide oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients and support them to fight against this deadly virus."

"I appeal to all of you to join my mission, to help India breathe. Let us raise funds to support the Hemkunt Foundation, which is working relentlessly to provide medical oxygen to COVID-positive patients. Remember, it doesn't matter how big or small the donation is because every single rupee counts! Come, let's help India breathe!" she added.

Commenting on the partnership, Varun Sheth CEO & Co-founder, Ketto.org, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Sania Mirza for her philanthropic endeavor to support Hemkunt Foundation. The initiative will help us to provide more oxygen cylinders to the COVID patients and save as many as lives possible. At Ketto, we are constantly working towards bridging the accessibility and affordability gap. For the past two weeks, Ketto has hosted over 2500 COVID relief campaigns of which 30 per cent have been for oxygen and COVID care supplies. So far we have raised around INR 100 crore pertaining to COVID relief campaigns. We totally look forward to working with Sania and assisting her in her noble endeavor."

Individuals can show their support by donating any amount as per their comfort through the fundraiser on Ketto here -

www.ketto.org/fundraiser/help-sania-mirza-raise-funds-for-hemkunt-foundation.

Ketto.org is South East Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform, co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala and actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap.

Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, events, religion, animal welfare, film/documentary making, women empowerment, and many more. Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country. The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs 300 crores per year for various causes.

