NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company, and one of India's leading oil and gas companies, announced today that Sanjay Khanna has assumed additional charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company. Currently he serves as the Director (Refineries) in the company.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah Death Threat: Karnataka CM Says 'Received Threat Calls, Asked Police To Find Those Responsible'.

A Chemical Engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli and Postgraduate in Finance Management from Mumbai University, he has over 3 decades of experience in refinery operations and technical services.

He anchored several prestigious projects for setting up new process units in Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Numaligarh.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Pran Pratishtha of 'Ram Darbar' on 1st Floor From June 3; Over 700 Daily Passes Likely for Darshan.

Prior to becoming Director (Refineries) he headed Kochi and Mumbai Refineries of BPCL. As executive Director of Kochi Refinery, he played a key role in commissioning the first 'Niche Petrochemical' project of BPCL, Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP).

Sanjay Khanna also serves as a Director on the Boards of Bharat Petro Resources Limited and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited. Additionally, Khanna is also the current Chairperson of 'Technical Committee for petroleum Refineries' under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG)

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6500+ Fuel Stations.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)