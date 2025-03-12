PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 12: Sankalp India Foundation proudly announces the opening of its new 10-bed Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit for children battling blood disorders such as hemoglobinopathies, including sickle cell and thalassemia, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This state-of-the-art unit represents a significant milestone in the Foundation's continuous efforts to provide specialized, life-saving healthcare for children living with these challenging blood conditions.

The BMT unit, set up in partnership with medical experts and supported by generous donors, offers critical care to children who have long endured the hardships of blood transfusions and related complications. Located at Health 1 Super Speciality Hospital, the Sankalp-Health1 Centre for Paediatric Hematology, Oncology, and BMT, a 10-bed facility is the first of its kind in the region, equipped with the latest technology to treat these life-threatening disorders.

The paperless unit ensures streamlined, efficient care for patients and their families, enabling them to receive life-saving stem cell transplants without the need to travel long distances. This initiative is part of Sankalp India Foundation's broader goal of making high-quality healthcare more accessible to children across Gujarat and beyond, offering them the hope of a brighter, healthier future.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Elke Neujahr, Global CEO of DKMS, and Mr. Shailesh Bhandari, Chairman of Electrotherm India Ltd. The event also honored the memory of Mechtild Harf from DKMS, to whom the BMT unit is dedicated.

Hemoglobinopathies, a group of inherited blood disorders, affect millions of children globally, causing severe anemia and requiring lifelong blood transfusions. Bone Marrow Transplantation offers a curative solution for these children, providing them with a chance at a new life free from ongoing medical challenges.

Mr. Rajat Agarwal, President of Sankalp India Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm: "The opening of this BMT unit is a transformative moment for families affected by blood disorders in Gujarat and beyond. Our commitment to providing the best care possible for every child remains strong. This unit will serve as a beacon of hope for families in need of advanced treatment options."

The successful launch of this BMT unit is the result of an important partnership between Cure2Children Foundation, DKMS, Shree Jalaram Abhyudaya Sadbhavna Trust and Electrotherm India Ltd, whose invaluable support helped bring this vision to life. The unit is staffed with expert medical professionals and equipped with the latest medical facilities, ensuring that children receive not only high-quality care but also compassionate support throughout their treatment journey.

Sankalp India Foundation continues its mission to improve the lives of children with blood disorders such as thalassemia and sickle cell disease, offering them a future free from the burden of these debilitating conditions.

About Sankalp India Foundation:

Founded on May 23, 2003, Sankalp India Foundation is a voluntary youth-led organization committed to ensuring safe blood for all. Initially created to address blood shortages and prevent deaths due to inadequate access to blood, Sankalp now focuses on managing, preventing, and curing thalassemia. The Foundation offers Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) as a life-saving treatment for children and is a leader in the fight against blood disorders. Sankalp's efforts also extend to genetic screening, counseling, and preventive initiatives.

