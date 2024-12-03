PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: The 6th Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon, organized by the Rizvi Group's Help Yourself Foundation, an initiative by Leadership of RES Adv. Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi and Dr. Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, concluded with overwhelming participation, reaffirming its commitment to cancer awareness, environmental sustainability, and women's safety. Held at the MMRDA G8 Ground in BKC, the event saw thousands of runners, volunteers, and supporters coming together to drive meaningful change.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Asi Kills Wife, Sister-in-Law, Police Conduct Searches at Multiple Locations.

The Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon, now in its sixth year, is a flagship event dedicated to raising awareness for cancer, promoting sustainability, and advocating for social justice. It brings people together to foster community spirit and collective action. The marathon serves as a powerful platform to champion health, resilience, and environmental consciousness, inspiring meaningful change for a better future. This year's marathon embraced the theme "Women's Safety and Empowerment", highlighting the critical importance of fostering a secure and inclusive environment for all. Alongside this, the event championed eco-friendly practices with a "Go Green, Plastic-Free" initiative, aligning with global sustainability efforts and encouraging participants to adopt environmentally conscious habits.

Event Highlights

Also Read | Pakistan Win Blind Cricket T20 World Cup 2024, Beat Bangladesh by 10 Wickets in Multan to Clinch First-Ever Title.

The day commenced with an energetic warm-up session, followed by the flag-off led by renowned personalities, including actors Arbaaz Khan and Swara Bhaskar, who served as the Faces of the Event, inspiring hope and unity. Olympian Aishwarya Mishra and Rahul Kadam, the Event Ambassador, motivated participants with her stories of resilience and strength. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Varsha Gaikwad, Parliament member were also present to strengthen the cause

Adding to the event's grandeur, political dignitaries, Consul Generals from multiple countries, medical professionals, and Influencing Personalities

were also present to strengthen the cause lent their voices to the causes championed by the marathon. Cancer survivors shared their courageous journeys, serving as a beacon of hope for many. The launch of the innovative Rumi Care app, featuring real-time race tracking, emergency alert functionality, and sustainability progress tracking, was a standout feature. Participants praised the app for its seamless integration of safety and eco-consciousness.

A Message from the Organizers

Speaking about the event, Adv. Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi stated: "The overwhelming participation today reinforces our belief in the power of collective action. From raising cancer awareness to championing sustainability and women's safety, this marathon is not just an event; it is a movement for change. The Rumi Care app represents our commitment to leveraging technology for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future."

Award Ceremony and Performances

The day featured a vibrant mix of activities, including live performances that catertained stiendees and raised awareness about the causes supported. The marathon concluded with a grand Awards Ceremony, celebrating participants across various categories.

A Global Movement for Change

With the event streamed I live on YouTube, supporters from around the world joined virtually, showcasing global solidarity in the fight against cancer and environmental degradation.

Looking Ahead

As the 6th edition of the Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon comes to a close, its legacy continues to inspire change. The Rizvi Group's Help Yourself Foundation remains committed to its mission of fostering a healthier, more equitable future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)