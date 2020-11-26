New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saraf Furniture, a renowned brand that specializes as a direct manufacturer of solid Sheesham wood products throughout India, is reinforcing the idea of 'giving back' with its thoughtful CSR activities. The direct manufacturer & online furniture retailer is doing its bit for the society during the on-going coronavirus pandemic by donating INR 1 crore towards PM Cares Fund to help the country fight against COVID-19.

To reciprocate its responsibilities & duty towards society, Saraf Furniture donated food kits worth Rs 50 Lakh to local and isolated people to help them in every possible manner. With a conscious move to support corona warriors at the frontline, the company also distributed PPE Kits worth Rs 50 Lakh to those who needed it the most.

The brand also stood by its ethical & social responsibility by building two beautiful temples for the local population. They built the Lord Ganesh temple at Kashimandi to give people a chance to worship at peace in a tranquil surrounding. Furthermore, the brand also constructed Lord Raghunath temple near Agrasen Bhawan so people can feel connected to a higher power and find comfort during such unpredictable times.

"Saraf Furniture has always reiterated the importance of social belongingness and how it can help us survive even during the most difficult times. The pandemic has further strengthened our determination to create a wholesome, inclusive environment that welcomes and supports people from all walks of life," said Raghunandan Saraf - Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture, while commenting on the importance of creating a sense of oneness during the current pandemic.

Adding to its existing portfolio of CSR activities, Saraf furniture also came into association with different state governments and contributed in the edifice of 'City Entry-Exit Heritage Gates'. They associated for two gates, one at Bikaner highway and the second one at Delhi Highway respectively.

As a company that deals with rare Sheesham wood, Saraf encourages its community volunteers to plant more Sheesham trees and practice environment-friendly efforts like recycling and cleaning drives, among other initiatives. With its latest activities, the furniture brand hopes that its efforts not only help in creating a better society, but a sustainable one that benefits everyone in the long run.

Saraf Furniture is a traditional home-based furniture business in the league of modern furniture suppliers of the Indian Furniture market. It specializes as a direct manufacturer of solid Sheesham wood products available in wide range in India, and is the only company dealing in all kinds of furniture (about 6000 varieties), made from this wood. The company also has a rich in-house system of 1500 artisans, workers, and craftsmen who design distinctive range of wooden furniture tailor-made for commercial and residential purposes.

