Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI/PNN): Among sectors that have consistently remained on a constant growth pedestal, no one can deny how creative and artistic realms like music have exceeded boundaries and contributed to the successful careers of tons of genuinely talented artists and musicians all around the world. Of course, the competition and saturation have been concerning since the industry has only grown tremendously, but it is still a lucrative field that never ceases to amaze people with the excellent opportunities it offers up-and-comers to help them to prove their mettle. To make the most of these opportunities is in the hands of these artists, who can go ahead in building their careers even amidst too many established names. Sarfaraz Ansari is well on his path to doing that in music.

The much-talked-about young artist is now all set to launch his upcoming music video, featuring him along with rising actress Prachi Kadam, who is known for her impressive roles in films like Malaal and Bachchan Pandey.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz Ansari is also growing as a prominent name on social media. Their upcoming music video has already become the talk of the town for all the right reasons, but the cherry on top is the vocals by Salman Ali, the winner of the 10th season of Indian Idol, the youngster who connected well with listeners and won their hearts with his tuneful and melodic voice and craft as music professional.

Sarfaraz Ansari and Prachi Kadam are really looking forward to sharing the screen with each other and are truly excited about what's in store for the audiences, who have been eagerly waiting for fresh faces and fresh music tracks to soothe their ears and souls.

