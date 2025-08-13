NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 13: Sarovar Hotels, one of India's leading hospitality chains, has announced the launch of its new wedding campaign, 'Write Your Own Story', aimed at redefining the Indian wedding experience with fully customizable, end-to-end services tailored to each couple's unique vision.

The campaign responds to a growing demand for celebrations, supported by a steady increase in banqueting and F&B revenues across Sarovar properties. Backed by the group's strengths - diverse destinations, dependable service, and warm hospitality - 'Write Your Own Story' delivers weddings that are seamless, culturally relevant, and truly personal.

"Weddings in India are emotional milestones. With 'Write Your Own Story', we're not just offering venues - we're offering partnerships," said Mr. Nipun Vig, Sr. Vice President - Operations, Sarovar Hotels."Whether it's a traditional family-led celebration or a couple-planned modern wedding, our focus is on letting them do it their way. From dedicated concierge support to curated packages, we're helping families focus on what truly matters - making memories. With thoughtful touches like complimentary stays for the couple, exclusive honeymoon getaways, and savings on multi-function bookings, our goal is to make dream weddings more personalised, stress-free, and memorable."

With over 140 hotels across 85 destinations, Sarovar Hotels offers an extensive range of venues - spanning beaches, hill stations, heritage towns, and city hotels - making it ideal for every kind of celebration. A dedicated wedding concierge team manages every detail, from decor and catering to logistics and guest services, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience. As part of the campaign, Sarovar Hotels has also introduced a host of exclusive offers and value additions for couples and families - ranging from complimentary stays and curated honeymoon experiences to savings on multi-event bookings - making dream weddings even more memorable and rewarding.

With 'Write Your Own Story', Sarovar Hotels aims to honour the individuality of each couple while delivering a wedding that is warm, thoughtful, and truly memorable. The campaign reflects Sarovar's commitment to celebrating personal stories through curated experiences that combine heartfelt hospitality with professional execution.

To know more details, please visit www.sarovarhotels.com/weddings.html.

Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. is a leading hotel management company and one of the fastest-growing chains of hotels in India. Headed by a team of industry veterans, the company manages over 140 operational hotels in 85 destinations across India, Nepal, and Africa, under the Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Hometel, and Golden Tulip brands. Sarovar Hotels covers the 3, 4, and 5-star spectrum and also operates a Corporate Hospitality Services division for business schools and corporate institutions.

With 16 regional sales & reservations offices across India, Sarovar Hotels is among the country's most diverse hotel management companies. Sarovar Hotels is part of the Paris-headquartered Group Du Louvre, a major player in the global hospitality industry, managing a portfolio of 1700 hotels across 60 countries.

