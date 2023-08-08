Savishakar-Malwa in Association with the Modern Group of Institutions organised an industry visit to Asha Confectionery Ltd.

New Delhi [India], August 8: Under the banner of SAVISHKAR Malwa a group of 60 students and faculty from Indore and Ujjain had the opportunity to participate in an industry visit to Asha Confectionery Ltd. in the Sanwer Industrial Area, Indore. The visit was organized by SAVISHKAR-Malwa in association with the Modern Group of Institutions, Indore.

The event was coordinated by Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi, the national mentor of SAVISHKAR, and Diksha Yadav, co-convener of SAVISHKAR-Malwa. Aditya Yadav, the head of SAVISHKAR Indore, and Mahima Soni, Modern Incubator played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth execution of the visit. Students from Modern Institute Indore, Vikram University Ujjain, and Vaishnav Vidyapeeth were in attendance.

Kundan Patil from Asha Confectionery served as the guide for the visit. He interacted with the students and provided them with an in-depth understanding of the functioning of Asha Confectionery. Additionally, the students were pleasantly surprised when they were gifted chocolates and candy gift hampers.

The faculties from the Modern Group of Institutions played an active role in coordinating with the students and ensuring the success of the visit. Chief Mentor of SAVISHKAR and Modern Incubator, Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi, took the opportunity to provide the students with insights into the purpose of the SAVISHKAR industry visit and how it can be instrumental in fostering innovative ideas for startups.

Overall, the industry visit to Asha Confectionery Ltd. was a valuable experience for the students and faculty involved. It provided them with practical exposure to the confectionery industry and served as a platform for gaining innovative ideas for potential startups.

