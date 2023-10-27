NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27: Saya Group, India's leading real estate company, sells inventories worth Rs. 100 Crores at its strategically located Saya Gold Avenue beside NH24 in the heart of Indirapuram. These units were launched exclusively on the occasion of Navratri. The project is already completed, and possession has been handed over.

Saya Gold Avenue, among the tallest residential projects in the region, offers 2, 3 & 4 BHK apartments ranging from 1080 to 2370 sq. ft. Over 1,200 families are residing in the project, which is situated next to Shipra Mall. Saya Gold Avenue boasts a huge 80000 sq. ft. club area. The project witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 500 walk-ins during the Navratri period.

"We have made Saya Gold Avenue one of the most sought-after projects in the region. The project offers a strategic location close to Noida's corporate hubs and well-connected by the excellent Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Delhi Metro. With our unwavering commitment to excellence and a strong vision for the future, Saya is all set to redefine the retail landscape and transform the skylines of Indirapuram, Noida, and Greater Noida," says Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director of Saya Group.

The company's ongoing project, Saya Status, adjacent to the Noida-Greater Expressway, is India's tallest mall, spanning 1.4 million sq. ft. Possession will be offered in 2025.

Saya Group's other commercial projects, Saya Piazza in Jaypee Wish Town and Saya South X in Greater Noida West, are nearing completion, and possession will be offered soon. Saya Piazza is a premium retail arcade strategically located with a catchment area of over 50,000 families. On the other hand, Saya South X will elevate the retail experience with a diverse selection of luxury brands set against captivating landscaping. It is in a bustling and growing neighbourhood with an active community of over 5 lakh residents.

Having already delivered 5.37 million sq ft of residential spaces and 2.33 million sq ft of commercial area under construction, Saya Group continues demonstrating its commitment to quality and timely delivery in the real estate sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)