Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: SBM Bank India today unlocked exclusive, on-invitation access to the world of luxury with the launch of the SBM World Elite Metal Debit Card. Powered by Mastercard, SBM World Elite Metal Debit Card is designed and being offered exclusively to SBM Private customers. The SBM World Elite Metal Debit card appeals to the growing segment of affluent Indians with a global outlook.

Dhawal Vadukul, Head, SBM Private, SBM Bank India, said, "The share of Indians looking for unique investment products and experiences is on the rise. Our latest offering in collaboration with Mastercard is a gateway to the world's most luxurious experiences - designed a cut above the rest. Being an invite-only product, the SBM Private World Elite Metal Debit Card will offer unparalleled access to excellence, luxury, and exclusivity."

The all-new metal debit card from SBM Bank India offers cardholders an unmatched selection of specially curated travel programmes, lifestyle, and luxury benefits beyond the possibilities-available on the invitation to elite clients. Each card comes with the assured concierge network from Mastercard.

Mukul Sukhani, Senior VP, Business Development, Mastercard, said, "Mastercard has curated a host of bespoke, premium benefits across the globe for its extremely affluent customers - ranging from boutique chalet getaways, private jet and cruise privileges to cooking with Michelin Star chefs. We are delighted to partner with SBM Bank to launch the SBM World Elite Metal Debit Card catering to the discerning affluent customer seeking exclusive experiences."

Designed for the uber-achievers, SBM World Elite Metal Debit Card offers a world of exclusive cherry-picked privileges across 500 luxury hotels, resorts and Michelin-star restaurants globally, including Taj Epicure. It also provides unlimited complimentary airport lounge access globally. This debit card can be used for cash withdrawals at any ATM, any number of times, at no extra cost. This is an International Debit Card and can be used for international transactions. The cardholders can access the finest health advisors, and coordinators, a network of more than 50,000 of the world's leading medical experts, and VIP access to 46 premium golf clubs and golf programs across 12 countries. SBM World Elite Metal Debit Card is valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue of the card.

SBM Bank (India) Limited "SBM Bank India" is the first bank to receive a universal banking license from the Reserve Bank of India to set up and operate as a Scheduled Commercial Bank under Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) mode offering banking services in India. SBM Bank India has a network of 12 branches spread across the country including the recently opened new branch in Kolkata. SBM Bank India has profound domain expertise and is led by a core team comprising industry veterans having over a century of cumulative experience in banking and financial services. The Bank offers a diverse suite of universal products and services to its customers, including Deposits, Advances, NRI Services, Treasury Products, and Trade Finance Services. SBM Bank India stands poised to embark on a new journey, innovating in every sphere of its business and expanding its service proposition to include an extensive suite of retail and wholesale banking products and capital markets.

For further information, visit www.sbmbank.co.in.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

For more information, please visit: www.mastercard.com.

