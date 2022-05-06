Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI/PNN): Scrapoto India Pvt. Ltd., India's first-of-its-kind Phygital Company, offering comprehensive Single Touchpoint for all aspects of the Vehicle Recycling value chain, has planned to set up its Vehicle Recycling Plant and Automobile Parts Reconditioning Lab.

This exclusive plant will help customers scrap all their accidental, total loss, salvage, and end-of-life vehicles (ELV) and offer used vehicle parts reconditioning services. The firm is India's first start-up company to provide online vehicle scrapping services and offer an end-of-life Vehicle scrap price calculator.

In such a scenario, the online scrapping service provider aims to make its vision of a cleaner and greener India unfeigned reality with its latest plan of action.

Scrapoto India is the brainchild of Aniket Bag, an Automobile Engineer turned Ecopreneur. Riding on his will to protect our mother nature and 19+ years of experience in the Automobile Engineering Industry, he jumped onto the bandwagon of changing India's automobile recycling and refurbishing scenario with his unique business venture.

Starting its journey from Bangalore, Scrapoto has emerged as a pan-Indian one-stop shop for all kinds of ELV recycling and refurbishing services. It facilitates hassle-free vehicle scrapping while taking care of all recycling woes of the customers. The company plants a tree for every successful car scrapping project.

Talking about their Vehicle Recycling Plant and Automobile Reconditioning Lab, company founder Aniket Bag shares, "The current Government of India is taking proactive steps to promote the vision of Green India and a Swachh Bharat. Its new ELV policy of declaring a vehicle as ELV or unfit if it fails the mandatory automated fitness test indicates the same direction. Scrapoto envisions taking forward the Green India mission through its Vehicle Recycling Plant and Automobile Reconditioning Lab within this frame of reference. I am delighted to be able to announce the commencement of our new project that will surely change the current situation in Indian vehicle recycling for good."

Through effective recycling, India will be able to roll back its greenhouse gas emissions to a significant degree and recover tons of materials like steel, aluminum, plastic, and rubber all at once. While the concept of vehicle recycling sounds advantageous for the health of our environment, the ELV recycling industry is full of challenges. The unorganized recycling sector suffers from the absence of a competent and organized recycler.

Scrapoto functions as an organized digital vehicle scrapping aggregator and refurbish parts exchange marketplace making the journey from vehicle to scrap smoother. The online ELV recycling firm encourages Carbon Footprint reduction by recycling older, polluting, unfit vehicles and extracting Green parts and Reconditioned parts.

Scrapoto deals with all kinds of ELVs, including 2-Wheelers, 3-Wheelers, Cars, Trucks, Buses, and Pick-up Vans. Moreover, they offer the best price for the vehicle based on its condition and the current scrap market value.

As it plans to build its first Vehicle Recycling Plant and Automobile Reconditioning Lab, Scrapoto takes a step ahead toward its dream of becoming a leader in Eco-ventures.

