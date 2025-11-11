PNN

New Delhi [India], November 11: Looking for your next favorite read? Here's your sign to dive into stories that inspire, heal, and make you think. From thrilling mysteries and mythological adventures to soulful poetry, practical wisdom, and tales of grit, these ten authors bring something special to the table. Whether you're after a heartwarming novel, a health wake-up call, or a guide to better living, their books promise meaning and depth. So, grab a cup of tea, settle in, and meet the brilliant minds changing how we read, reflect, and grow.

1. Sandhya N. BhandareSandhya N. Bhandare, a passionate writer and nature lover, has built a vibrant garden filled with birds, turtles, and a water fountain around her home. After retirement, she turned to writing, and A Big Catchmarks her third book in just four years. Published by Olympia Publishers, London, the novel captures love, marriage, and a woman's quiet strength through Moga's life story. It's a heartfelt read that reflects life's struggles and triumphs--and a must-read for couples and those about to tie the knot.

2. Aditya BanerjeeAditya Banerjeeis an award-winning, bestselling author known for his gripping mystery novels featuring detective Shankar Sen. His books--Broken Dreams, Death in the Walled City, A Poet's Ballad, Stolen Legacies, and his latest,Secret of the Missing Tenant--have topped Amazon charts and earned praise from The Times of India and Hindustan Express for reshaping Indian crime fiction. A graduate of McGill University and MIT Manipal, Aditya is a member of several global writers' associations and was named among India's Top 50 Influential Authors of 2024 for his sharp, cinematic storytelling.

3. Nandini MurthyNandini Murthyis a seasoned Nutritionist with over two decades of experience working with hospitals, clinics, and wellness centers in Bangalore and Mysore. Having taught and written for top newspapers, she's passionate about spreading awareness on diabetes, obesity, and healthy living. Her latest book, Milletopedia, makes millet-based cooking simple for everyday homes and food lovers. Packed with traditional and modern recipes, it reminds readers that good health begins with mindful eating and returning to our roots--one millet dish at a time.

4. Dr. P.K. SasidharanDr. P.K. Sasidharan, a respected doctor, researcher, and former professor with over 40 years in medicine, asks a bold question: Is our healthcare system designed to keep us sick or healthy? In his thought-provoking book HEAL-THY WORLD, he breaks down how profit-driven systems focus more on treatment than prevention. Known for his landmark work on Vitamin D deficiency and B12 deficiency and for creating the "Kozhikode Criteria" for diagnosing Lupus, Dr. Sasidharan shares practical ways to fix what's broken and build a fair, people-focused health system. The book is conceptualised and written as a manifesto for individual health, public health and ONE HEALTH.

5. Simran JaiswalSimran Jaiswalis a psychologist, author, and motivational speaker who blends science and spirituality to help people heal from within. With degrees from Delhi University and SGT University, and currently pursuing her Ph.D., she's guided countless individuals toward emotional balance and self-discovery. Her book Unveiling the Secret of Healing from Withinshows how awareness and compassion can turn pain into peace. Simran also offers online counselling through her Instagram page, Healing Horizon, where people can DM her to book sessions for personal guidance.

6. Anish CheriyanMeet Anish Cheriyan-- runner, tech leader, and now author. In his book Every Step Matters, this senior executive and avid marathoner draws on years of real-life racing and running-community work to help you stick to your fitness goals. With endorsements by top athletes like P. T. Usha and Reeth Abraham, the book mixes inspiring stories with practical tips that work for busy lives. Whether you're lacing up for the first time or aiming for a personal best, Anish makes every step count.

7. Mareen CherianMareen Cherianhas 20 years of experience shaping brands. A marketer and B2B content lead, she blends research with clear, usable ideas. Her book Managing Modern Brands: Cult Theory and Psychology shows how brands make deep bonds with real fans and gives simple steps to build devoted followings. Used in libraries and read by students, teams, and professionals alike, it breaks brand work into practical, easy-to-use actions. Mareen also writes poetry and children's fiction, so she brings a creative eye to strategy and a warm, human touch to every page.

8. Vijay PadakiVijay Padakiis a Bangalore-based theatre educator, psychologist, and writer who has spent over six decades bringing stories to life on stage and on paper. A founding faculty member of IIM Bangalore and an Emeritus Trustee of Bangalore Little Theatre, he has written more than 50 plays and several short story collections. His latest, The First Offering and Other Stories, captures human quirks with humor and heart. Winner of the 2024 ASSITEJ Lifetime Achievement Award, Vijay continues to blend creativity, wisdom, and empathy in every story he tells.

9. Narishan RN NyshadhamNarishan RN Nyshadham is a storyteller with a deep love for myths, mysteries, and timeless truths. From writing stage plays in school to crafting novels rich with emotion and suspense, his stories bring a cinematic edge to Indian fiction. The author of Pramukhudu and Life is Not a Joke, Boss... But!!!, Narishan's latest work, The Kaashi, takes readers on a thrilling mythological ride through faith, fate, and the unknown. Written after his travels to Kaashi and the Himalayas, this novel reflects his search for meaning and spiritual depth.

10. Dr. S Barman RoyDr. Shubhrangshu B. Royis a leadership thinker and business transformation advisor with nearly 30 years of experience helping leaders shape culture and drive impact across the globe. As Business Head at BMGI, he has worked across continents, blending strategy with human insight. His latest book, The Leader's Behavior Lab, shows how small, everyday actions define great leadership. A firm believer that behavior builds legacy, Dr. Roy writes from real-world experience--turning quiet observation into lessons for leaders who want to leave a lasting mark.

Each of these authors has carved their own space with honesty, skill, and heart. Their works remind us that reading isn't just about turning pages--it's about finding pieces of ourselves in every story. From business and wellness to mythology, fiction, and leadership, these books open fresh ways to see life and the world around us. So, if you've been searching for that next great book to spark thought, comfort, or courage--this list might just have the one you've been waiting for.

