New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/SRV): With a vision to deliver peace in life, Secure Will has on-boarded over 1500 since its inception.

Unlike conventional will writing methodology, Secure Will's unique concept of will writing in a simple message format has received tremendous popularity amongst users.

Secure Will executed its first successful case by helping a Pune-based family inherit assets worth Rs 15,00,000 post the demise of a family member. With a dedicated team of trained professionals, Secure Will helped Angali Purane from Pune, Maharashtra to inherit her husband's assets and investments post his sudden demise.

Sharing his thoughts on the success of the recently executed case, Ashwin Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director said, "Secure Will was incepted with the mission to provide people with a service that is needed in situations as tough as losing a loved one. While we were skeptical initially about how people would adapt to the unconventional method of writing a will, with 1500+ users today we are optimistic that we are moving in the right direction."

Ashwin further added, "Our team ensures that we stay in touch with our clients constantly and approach our users in an empathetic manner as well. Angali Purane is our first user who has benefited from our offerings and we are extremely delighted that we could help a family in times of grief."

Expressing her gratitude for the extended help during the demise of her husband, Angali Purane said, "My husband passed away accidentally and I was not aware of his investments except for one account. I investigated a lot but wasn't able to find anything related to my husband's investments, mutual funds, or any of his belongings. After around 54 days a Secure Will executive called me and gave me all the information. The information shared with me was comprehensive and gave me a clear picture. This move by my husband has made my family's future safe and brighter. I am grateful to Secure Will for their efforts and I am sure this will help many families like ours."

Founded in January 2022, Secure Will has gained tremendous popularity amongst users of all age groups. The user-friendly interface has been divided into 3 easy steps which make it stress-free to write a will in the form of a message online.

The team at Secure Will provides complete guidance to the will writers and makes their financial planning journey simpler. Users can create an account with the safest server for free with end-to-end encryption to prepare a message, provide required ID proofs and sign the document digitally.

In the last 9 months, over 1500+ users have registered with Secure Will across 21 cities in India. The will writing starts at a nominal cost of Rs. 650 + GST for a lifetime which includes drafting a message in the form of a will, assets management, nominee contact support, and regular updations.

To know more, please visit - http://www.securewill.in/

