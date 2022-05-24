Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Indian stock market witnessed choppy trade on Tuesday with the benchmark Sensex trading 82 points higher in the afternoon session led by good buying support in the index heavyweight Reliance Industries and HDFC.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 82.48 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 54,371.09 points at 12.28 pm against its previous day's close at 54,288.61 points.

The markets witnessed a choppy session. The Sensex started the day in the positive at 54,307.56 points and slumped to a low of 54,021.27 points in the morning session. The index rose to a high of 54,463.13 points at around noon.

The index had declined 37.78 points or 0.07 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 14.60 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 16,229.30 points against its previous day's close at 16,214.70 points. The Nifty had gained 51.45 points or 0.32 per cent on Monday.

HDFC surged 2.16 per cent to Rs 2219.20. Kotak Bank soared 1.69 per cent to Rs 1887.20. Power Grid Corporation was trading 1.58 per cent higher at Rs 228.10. Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1.52 per cent to Rs 4339.05.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 1.04 per cent higher at Rs 2633. State Bank of India was trading 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 464.10.

Sixteen out of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red.

Tech Mahindra slumped 2.64 per cent to Rs 1112.60. Hindustan Unilever dipped 2.21 per cent to Rs 2327.40. HCL Technologies slumped 1.93 per cent to Rs 998.55. Asian Paints fell 1.65 per cent to Rs 3121.50.

L&T, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

