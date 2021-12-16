Mumbai (India), December 16 (ANI): Snapping four successive sessions of loss the Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex closed 113 points higher on Thursday.

Good buying support in Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and the heavyweight Reliance Industries helped the benchmark index closed in the positive for the first time this week.

The 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 57,901.14 points, 0.20 per cent or 113.11 points higher than its previous day's close of 57,788.03 points.

Earlier the Sensex opened sharply higher at 58,243.43 points and touched a high of 58,337.20 in early morning trade. The Sensex briefly slipped into the red touching a low of 57,683.11 points in the intra-day.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also snapped its four days losing streak. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,248.40 points, 0.16 per cent higher than its previous day's close at 17,221.40 points. The Nifty 50 touched a high of 17,379.35 points and a low of 17,184.95 points in the intra-day.

Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Titan, and Reliance Industries led the rally at the markets. Bajaj Finance surged 2.61 per cent to Rs 7028.60. Infosys rallied 2.19 per cent to Rs 1771.40 after the company announced plans to acquire Singtel's delivery centre in Malaysia.

Titan 1.47 per cent higher at Rs 2357.20; Reliance Industries 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 2404.45; HCL Technologies 1.11 per cent higher at Rs 1160.45; Mahindra & Mahindra 0.88 per cent higher at Rs 853.15 and Nestle India 0.70 per cent higher at Rs 19285.45 were among the major Sensex gainers.

The overall breadth was negative. 16 of the 30 Sensex scrips closed in the red. Maruti Suzuki slumped 1.51 per cent to Rs.7452.65. ICICI Bank 1.50 per cent lower at Rs 741.30; Bajaj Auto 1.44 per cent lower at Rs 3250; Sun Pharma 1.43 per cent lower at Rs 764.45; IndusInd Bank 0.94 per cent lower at Rs 929.55 and State Bank of India 0.76 per cent lower at Rs 481.20 were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

