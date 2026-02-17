VMPL

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17: Among the established CBSE schools in Dharmapuri, Senthil Public School located at Adhiyamankottai, Dharmapuri, continues to demonstrate consistent academic performance and competitive examination success across multiple years. The school's results place it firmly among the best schools in Dharmapuri, reflecting a disciplined academic framework supported by long-term planning and student-focused preparation.

Also Read | ????????? 10 ????????????????? 10 ??? ???????????? ????/????? ???-??? ??????????????.

Consistent Performance in CBSE Board Examinations

Senthil Public School's academic record began strongly with its first batch of Class X students in 2018-19, who achieved a 100% pass percentage and secured First Place among two neighbouring districts in the CBSE Class X Board Examination. This early success set a benchmark that the school has maintained consistently.

Also Read | 'Don 3' Controversy: Did Aamir Khan Play Peacemaker in Raveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's INR 40 Crore Dispute? Here's What We Know.

In the 2019-20 academic year, the school continued its record of excellence by securing First Place in the Class X Board Examination, along with First, Second, and Third Places across two districts. During the 2020-2021 & 2021-22 examinations, students once again achieved First Place among four nearby districts, reinforcing the school's reputation for academic stability.

Class XII results have shown similar consistency. Over successive years, students secured top ranks [First position] across multiple districts, including First Place finishes in 2021-22 (two districts) and 2023-2024 (three districts). Education observers note that such repeated outcomes reflect depth in academic performance rather than isolated success, a factor that distinguishes leading schools in Dharmapuri.

In 2024-25, both Class X and Class XII Board examinations students were achieved with Top Ranking in the district.

Not only in CBSE Board exam score but also in NEET and JEE Examinations, our students proved Top in the districts consecutively for 4 years.

NTSE and National Scholarship Achievements

Beyond board examinations, students of Senthil Public School have performed well in National-Level scholarship examinations. Seven students cleared the NTSE Stage I examination, while two students progressed to the National Level (Final Stage) and were awarded the National Scholarship. These results underline the school's emphasis on

conceptual understanding, analytical ability, and competitive aptitude from an early stage.

Medical Admissions Through NEET

In the medical stream, the school has recorded notable success through the NEET examination. From 2021 onwards, 47 students secured merit-based seats in Government Medical Colleges, reflecting sustained preparation in biology, physics, and chemistry. This performance has strengthened the school's standing among parents comparing CBSE

schools in Dharmapuri for long-term medical career pathways.

Engineering, Commerce, and National Entrance Exams

Senthil Public School has also supported diverse academic aspirations beyond medicine.

Twelve students gained direct admission to the five-year Integrated Chartered Accountancy programme at NCAI between 2020 and 2025, while 11 students secured merit admission to IISER, centers like Thiruvananthapuram & Tirupati etc. during the same period.

In engineering and management pathways, students obtained merit admissions to institutions such as NIT Allahabad and IIM Bangalore (2020-2025). Through JEE Main and JEE Advanced, three students gained admission to IITs from 2022 onwards. Additionally, more than 45 students cleared the CUET examination since 2021, enabling entry into Central Government Universities across the country.

Further National-Level achievements include one student clearing the IMU-CET and BARC Entrance Examination, two students securing National-Level ranks in NATA, and two students achieving National-Level ranks in the NISER Entrance Examination, reflecting a wide range of academic and professional pathways.

National Level Sports Achievements

Students of Senthil Public School Dharmapuri recorded notable performances at both CBSE Zonal and National-Level sporting events during the past 3 academic years. In CBSE- organised competitions, our students participated in the CBSE South Zone-1, Taekwondo Championship 2025-26 held in Andhra Pradesh. Eight students represented the school, with six securing medals, including one gold, three silver, and two bronze. Several medal winners were later selected for the National Level Taekwondo Championship, indicating progression beyond Zonal competition.

In the CBSE National-Level Taekwondo Championship 2025-26, our two students got Bronze Medal with 3rd place.

At the National Level Championship 2025, organised by the School Games Sports Development Foundation, Tamil Nadu, and held on 7 December 2025 at Bharathidasan College of Arts and Science, Erode, the school recorded further success. The teams emerged Champions in Under-14 and Under-17 Volleyball, and Champions in Under-19 Basketball. In athletics, Master Yoga Deepan (Under-19) won the Gold Medal in the 1500- metre event, contributing to the overall medal tally. Together, these results highlight coordinated team effort and individual excellence at recognised CBSE Zonal and national sporting platforms.

As one of the best CBSE schools in Dharmapuri, we show consistent achievements across academics, competitive examinations, and co-curricular exposure. With sustained board results, national scholarship success, and diverse higher-education outcomes, Senthil Public School Dharmapuri continues to be recognised among the best schools in Dharmapuri, contributing to the district's evolving education standards through disciplined preparation and long-term student development.

For more details, visit

Website : https://senthilpublicschoolamk.in/

Email : senthilpublicschooldpi@gmail.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)