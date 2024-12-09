Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 9 (ANI): Following the inauguration of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, a thematic session titled 'HerStory: Advancing Inclusive Societies' was held on Monday. The session was graced by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Minister of State, Women and Child Development Department Manju Baghmar.

The leaders highlighted the importance of fostering an environment where women entrepreneurs can thrive and shared insights on policies that are bridging the gender gap in India's business ecosystem.

Also Read | Nandyal Shocker: Youth Sets Minor Girl on Fire After She Refuses His Sexual Advances in Andhra Pradesh, Arrested.

In his address, Chief Minister Sharma said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is steadfast in its commitment to empowering women, youth, farmers, and workers.

"Through transformative initiatives and schemes for women entrepreneurs, we are paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future. These efforts not only uplift marginalized communities but also drive the collective progress of Rajasthan and the nation, ensuring that when women thrive, our country thrives."

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Session: Devendra Fadnavis-Led BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP Coalition Government Wins Trust Motion in Assembly.

Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister, said that her government has been working relentlessly to empower women through initiatives like Lakhpati Didi Yojna and efforts to upskill Anganwadi workers.

"We are focused on making women self-reliant and creating more opportunities for them to grow. With continued collaboration between the government and private sector, we can further strengthen Rajasthan's women and drive lasting change."

Manju Baghmar, Minister of State, Women and Child Development Department, said, "Under the 'Rising Rajasthan' initiative, guided by our Chief Minister's vision, we aim to unlock the immense potential of our state. The women of Rajasthan, with their skills and determination, are central to this vision. This initiative encourages investment, with full support from the government to ensure success."

Key discussions centred around how women-led enterprises can create lasting societal impact. Speakers at the session explored themes such as the role of education and skill development in nurturing women's potential, the importance of supportive ecosystems, and the ripple effects of empowering women entrepreneurs. The session also highlighted successful case studies, showcasing how resilience and innovation have helped women-led businesses overcome systemic barriers.

During the session, the role of government policies in fostering an equitable business environment was also deliberated. From initiatives that provide financial access to programs focused on mentorship and community engagement, the speakers called for sustained efforts to address the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.

The session stood out as one of the key highlights of the summit's first day, shedding light on the importance of inclusivity in business and reaffirming Rajasthan's commitment to promoting women's economic empowerment.

The thematic session featured an inspiring panel of accomplished women leaders, including Rumjhum Chatterjee, Co-Founder and Managing Trustee, The Infravision Foundation, Shwetanshu Bhushan, Author and Associate Professor, Department of History, Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, Ruma Devi, Indian Traditional Handicraft Fashion Designer and Social Worker, Sminu Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal SAW Limited, Nimisha J Vadakkan, CEO and Managing Director, Aceware Fintech Services Private Limited and Richa Sharma, Head - Sponsorship and Marketing, Oman Cricket. Their insights underscored the critical role of women in driving innovation, social impact, and inclusive development across diverse sectors.

The theme of the ongoing Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit, held during December 9-10, is "Replete, Responsible, Ready". The Summit is hosting 12 sectoral thematic sessions on the themes of water security, sustainable mining, sustainable finance, inclusive tourism, agri-business innovations and women-led Startups among others.

Over 30 countries, including 16 partner countries and 20 international organizations participated in the Summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)