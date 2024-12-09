Nandyal, December 9: A horrific incident unfolded in Nandikotkur town of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh, where a 16-year-old girl was burnt alive by a 21-year-old stalker on Monday morning for rejecting his sexual advances. The accused, a resident of Kalugotla village, was caught by neighbours while fleeing and handed over to the police.

According to police, the accused knocked on the girl’s door in Byreddy Nagar Colony, where she had been living with her grandmother to escape his harassment. When she opened the door, he bolted it from inside, poured petrol over her, and set her on fire. Despite her grandmother’s desperate attempts to intervene, the accused only unlocked the door after the girl had been burned to death. Barabanki Shocker: Teacher Attacks Youth With Knife at Upper Primary School in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The girl, a Class 12 student, had moved to her grandmother’s house six months ago to focus on her education and avoid the stalker, who had persistently harassed her despite her rejection. Her family had also warned her to avoid him. Jabalpur Shocker: Fed Up Over Constant Harassment, 2 Security Guards Kill Man With Iron Rod, Burn His Body With Petrol and Set Printing Press on Fire To Destroy Evidence; Arrested.

The accused, who sustained burn injuries, has been charged with murder and will be produced in court. State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anith condemned the crime, stating, “This is deeply distressing. I have instructed Nandyal district superintendent of police Adhirraj Singh Rana to fast-track the investigation and ensure stringent action against the accused.” Police are continuing their investigation to ensure swift justice.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).