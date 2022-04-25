Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management (CAIIHM), a premier hospitality education institution in South India, has created a history of sorts by placing as many as 948 students in lucrative jobs abroad at leading star properties and chain-linked restaurants in major cities across the world, this year.

The selected students were among the 1017 students from CAIIHM's Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad campuses who participated in an international job fair organised by the institute recently in Chengalpet Campus, Chennai exclusively for its students. The average annual salary of students who got international placements up to Rs. 12 lakhs per annum.

It is considered the first for any private institution in the hospitality domain anywhere in the country to get jobs abroad for 948 of its students in a single job fair. The selected students are set to fly abroad to their job locations in Canada, Turkey, Portugal, and the Middle East and UAE countries including Dubai, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, among others.

The job fair attracted the direct, in-person participation of hundreds of hospitality brands - including Royal Atlantis, Palm Jumeirah, Papa Johns, Tim Hortons, and Americanas, from the sought-after global destinations. The international recruiters visited the campus, took part in the job fair, and conducted interviews and handed over recruitment offers.

The fair had also attracted the participation of alumni of CAIIHM and they were able to get best placements with attractive salaries with their hands-on experience gained in recent years. Many final year students who are currently pursuing their final semester internship also got their placements, especially with brands in Turkey and UAE countries.

In his comments about his institution achieving this rare feat, R. Boomee Naathan, Chairman, CAIIHM, said, "It is heartening and encouraging to note that the participating international recruiters were extremely happy recruiting hundreds of students from our college. The response to the job fair, which also saw the participation of our alumni students, has been overwhelming. The recruiters greatly appreciated the professionalism of our students who appeared for the interview. Grooming future leaders in the hospitality industry has always been our primary motivation. We will continue to be a force to reckon with enlarging the talent pool in the hospitality industry."

The job fair was organised by Navaneetha Krishnan, Principal of Chengalpet campus, and the Principals of Hyderabad campus: Rajesh Kumar, and Hemalatha, and the Principal of Bengaluru campus: Dr Sathish Rao.

Founded in 2010, Chennais Amirta IIHM aims to groom high calibre hospitality professionals and set a benchmark in the hospitality academics across the world. With a slogan, 'Think Hotel Management; Think Chennais Amirta', the institute reflects its strong brand identity in South India's hospitality industry, with rich and experienced faculty members, state-of-the-art lab facilities and academics that are a perfect blend of theoretical knowledge, Industrial Exposure trainings and on job trainings for students.

Part Time Job facility is another boon for the students who get a handsome salary while pursuing their studies while meeting their financial needs and garnering wider exposure and experience during their academic tenure.

Despite the hospitality sector being badly affected by COVID-19, Chennais Amirta IIHM has consistently performed well and provided its students with 100% placements. With 16 different courses offered across Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, about 15000 students are part of the institute's alumni, who occupy key positions in most of the hotels across India and abroad.

