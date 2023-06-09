NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 9: Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT University) proudly announces the inauguration of the ASMI - Center for Women Leadership. The event, organized by the Central Coordination Cell, highlighted the university's unwavering commitment to empowering women and promoting their leadership capabilities.

Located in the vibrant city of Gurugram, SGT University is renowned as one of the top private universities in Delhi-NCR. With a strong emphasis on providing higher education opportunities to all sections of society, SGT University has earned a well-deserved reputation for producing highly trained and industry-ready professionals.

The Center for Women Leadership at SGT University is an exciting initiative aimed at empowering female faculty members, staff, and students. Recognizing the unique challenges women face in the workplace, the center provides tailored support and guidance to foster their personal and professional growth. SGT University firmly believes that the success of women is essential to the success of the entire institution.

The center has set ambitious goals to prepare women leaders who can establish inclusive and collaborative organizational structures, eliminate self-inflicted bias, and work towards personal and societal development. By cultivating task-focused leaders who embrace responsibility and inspire their teams, the center aims to create an environment where all individuals can thrive and succeed.

"Our vision for the ASMI - Center for Women Leadership at SGT University is to provide a transformative experience that nurtures leadership competencies, encourages collaboration, and amplifies the power of women's voices," said Dr Bharti Raina, Convener of the Central Coordination Cell at SGT University. "Our mission is to create a supportive and inclusive environment that fosters personal and professional growth, equipping women with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to excel in their careers and personal lives."

In addition to promoting work-life balance and encouraging female participation in campus activities, committees, and decision-making processes, the Center for Women Leadership will offer a range of programs and initiatives. These include leadership development workshops, mentoring programs, networking events, and guest lectures from accomplished women leaders across various industries.

The inauguration program for the ASMI - Center for Women Leadership took place on June 9, 2023, and served as a significant milestone in SGT University's ongoing commitment to empowering women. The event featured esteemed speakers, panel discussions, and provided an opportunity for attendees to network and engage with like-minded individuals who share a passion for advancing gender equality.

One of India's leading educational institutions, SGT University in Gurugram, offers a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs across 18 faculties. The university's noble mission is to provide higher education opportunities to all segments of society and bridge the existing skill gap by developing world-class industry professionals.

SGT University stands as a research and innovation powerhouse, hosting Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences. Established in collaboration with Jhpiego and Laerdal Medical India, this center serves as a hub for research and practical training. Complementing it is the dedicated multi-specialty SGT Hospital, accredited with NABL & NABH certifications. The hospital not only caters to the local community but also provides invaluable practical exposure to students pursuing medical courses.

Community engagement lies at the heart of SGT University's values, fostering connections between researchers and local businesses for collaborative research partnerships. The university has garnered recognition for its innovation in fields such as medicine, dental sciences, environmental science, engineering, and data science. It has been honored with several awards in higher education, including the prestigious Diamond rating from QS I-GAUGE. SGT University has also established strong industry linkages, leading to the establishment of state-of-the-art laboratories through collaborations with renowned global organizations such as Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many more.

Over the years, SGT University has built a solid reputation for producing highly skilled and industry-ready professionals. Furthermore, the university has established multiple Centers of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells, and industry-academia associations in partnership with global leaders. These Centers of Excellence enable SGT University to pursue academic excellence and conduct cutting-edge research.

