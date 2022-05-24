New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/TPT): One of the emerging matrimonial platforms Shadi Junction has recently announced the release of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds worth Rs 50 crores for NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations).

The funds will be allocated to NGOs for conducting matrimonial-related market surveys in a few northern and western states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and etc.

Also Read | Is BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Seeing Someone? Amid BLACKPINK's Jennie and V's Linkup Rumours, Fans Dig Deep on TaeTae's Dating History & Relationships Status!.

The funds that would be allocated by Shadi Junction to a handful of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Voluntary Organisations, Charitable Trusts, Societies, and Market Survey Agencies will be utilised by them to hire market experts, data analysts and volunteers who would conduct these door-to-door surveys.

These surveys and data collection process will be a year-long exercise with several volunteers taking part in this.

Also Read | Nvidia Adds Liquid Cooling in Its GPUs for Data Centres: Report.

Shadi Junction has announced the decision of releasing funds worth Rs 50 crores under CSR keeping in mind the need to understand the issues faced by singles, widows, and divorced people while looking for their ideal partner for getting married.

The survey that would be undertaken by NGOs would be carried out by volunteers who will be visiting every region of states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and etc.

Through this survey, Shadi Junction, which is emerging as one of the leading and preferred matrimonial portals in India, aims to find out details regarding the issues that come up in the way of finding your ideal life partner.

Talking about the new initiative and mega fund release, KK Gupta, the founder of Shadi Junction stated, "With this, we aim to understand and analyse the difficulties faced by people, particularly the elderly widow/widower who, despite willing to getting married, are not able to talk to anyone about their condition due to the prevailing mentality in the society. The result of these surveys will help us, the Shadi Junction, in addressing some of the major challenges people face in finding their life partners. After gathering and collecting the data, we aim to analyse them and as per that, we will strategize and bring some ramifications and some new features on our portal."

Shadi Junction, through its unique and a plethora of services, has been successful in addressing all the major concerns related to premium matchmaking requirements.

The brand is emerging to be one of the leading players in the matrimonial segment by surpassing some of the prominent names in the industry.

The reason for the same is that the website has a large database of suitors for both grooms' and brides' profiles, providing singles with a wide range of options as per their preferences.

Additionally, Shadi Junction also maintains users' privacy by ensuring that people can contact each other once they are pleased with their suitability to their requirements.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)