PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Shaleen Toshniwal took charge as the new Chairman of Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL) on 30th March 2025 in place of the outgoing Chairman, Bhadresh Dodhia.

Also Read | Pakistan Stock Exchange Plunges Over 6,000 Points Amid US-China Trade War Fears.

MATEXIL is an Export Promotion Council that promotes Exports of Manmade Fiber Textiles such as Fiber, Yarn, Fabric, made-ups (including Home Textiles) and Technical Textiles.

Shaleen Toshniwal who is the Joint Managing Director of M/S Banswara Syntex Ltd. has over 23 years of experience in the field of Textiles and Clothing Sector and oversees exports of Yarn, Fabrics and Garments at Banswara Syntex Ltd. in addition to the HR functions and General Management of the Company. He has got deep product knowledge in dyed synthetic spinning, woven and knitted fabric manufacturing and garment manufacturing. Shaleen Toshniwal has also got to his credit of launching Direct to Consumer Digital first brand ready to wear line called "One Mlle" in 2023. He is a graduate in Management from Bentley College, Waltham USA.

Also Read | Trump Tariffs: EU Ministers to Meet as Global Markets Tumble.

"His expertise, knowledge, vision and guidance will certainly go a long way in increasing exports of the entire value chain of Manmade Fibre Textiles and Technical Textiles", said Bhadresh Dodhia, the Immediate Past Chairman, MATEXIL.

Visit www.matexil.org for more information

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)