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Agency News Agency News World News | Indian Envoy Abhay Kumar Joins Multi-faith Cultural Celebration in Azerbaijan Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. In a post on X on Monday, Kumar said, "Joyous to join Baku Malayalee Association at a special event- Kaniyum Kaineettavum-in jointly celebrating Vishu, Easter, and Eid al-Fitr, in Baku, Azerbaijan today."

Baku [Azerbaijan], April 27 (ANI): Ambassador-designate of India to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, participated in a multicultural event organised by the Baku Malayalee Association (BMA) in the country's capital that brought together diverse Indian festivals, highlighting unity and cultural harmony.

In a post on X on Monday, Kumar said, "Joyous to join Baku Malayalee Association at a special event- Kaniyum Kaineettavum-in jointly celebrating Vishu, Easter, and Eid al-Fitr, in Baku, Azerbaijan today."

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https://x.com/AmbassadorAbhay/status/2048450640284897424

The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan also shared details of the event held on Monday, noting its support for the initiative led by the Baku Malayalee Association.

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In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan supported the Baku Malayalee Association in organizing a special event- Kaniyum Kaineettavum-jointly celebrating Vishu, Easter, and Eid al-Fitr."

https://x.com/indembassybaku/status/2048428486319054885

The Ambassador also congratulated the BMA on its Silver Jubilee. "Ambassador Abhay Kumar congratulated BMA on its Silver Jubilee and praised the initiative of celebrating the three festivals in Azerbaijan together, which symbolized unity," the post said.

https://x.com/indembassybaku/status/2048428489498350008

The celebration showcased India's rich cultural diversity through performances and traditional cuisine. "The event featured a vibrant repertoire of live cultural performances and concluded with a grand traditional Keralam feast," the post by the Indian Embassy added.

Earlier on April 19, the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan successfully organised a grand Indian Food Festival at the Embassy premises in Baku. Diverse Indian cuisines, cultural performances, and diplomatic engagements highlighted the event.

The day-long event brought together the rich flavours, colours, and cultural heritage of India, attracting a large and enthusiastic gathering. The festival was graced by the presence of several Ambassadors and members of the Diplomatic Corps, senior Azerbaijani officials, members of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, prominent figures from the business community, media representatives, members of the Indian community in Azerbaijan, as well as local Azerbaijani citizens and the international diaspora, the statement said.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks and felicitation of the participating Indian chefs and hotels, which played a key role in presenting authentic Indian flavours to the guests. The festival received an overwhelmingly positive response, with visitors expressing delight at the authenticity of the cuisine, the vibrancy of the cultural performances, and the warm hospitality extended by the Embassy. Many guests described the event as a memorable 'taste of India in Baku.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)