New Delhi [India], March 27: Continuing its unwavering commitment of being the first domestic full-service premium carrier from Uttar Pradesh, SHANKH AIR which is undergoing the NOC process, plans to create the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) as its major hub.

Headed by the young and dynamic Chairman- Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma, Co-Founders and Management team of SHANKH AIR, recently met the CEO of Noida International Airport- Christoph Schnellmann, COO- Kiran Jain and had a detailed discussion for a partnership to give strength to Uttar Pradesh state's initiative towards enhancing air connectivity. During the discussion, Vishwakarma confirmed SHANKH AIR's plan to hub atleast 3 of the proposed Boeing 737-800NG aircraft in Noida. Shankh Air would like to start operating to multiple locations as discussed with NIA at length on creating new city pairs.

The Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar is India's newest greenfield international airport, being developed by Zurich International Airport, which is situated near the newly planned YEIDA city in Uttar Pradesh. The airport is aimed at acting as a connectivity point for Delhi NCR and supporting easy travel for catchment areas of Greater Noida, Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Southern Gurgaon, Agra and the adjacent areas. Once fully operational DXN ( IATA code for Noida International Airport ) shall be creating a global aviation ecosystem as prevalent in New York ( Newark and JFK ) , London ( Heathrow and Gatwick ) or Tokyo ( Narita and Haneda ).

Shankh Air , the newest schedule passenger full service airline which is undergoing its process of No Objection Certification (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, India, has already announced that it shall be looking to build up a safe, sustainable and reliable full-service carrier with new generation aircraft. Shankh Air is bullish about working closely with the Noida International Airport to provide seamless connectivity to several airports in India.

