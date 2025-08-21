PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: Gen Z is very different from previous generations because they've grown up in a tech-first, fast-changing, and socially aware world. Keeping in line with this, the Narayana group of educational institutions has successfully hosted SAFALTA KA RAASTA - ROAD TO SUCCESS SEASON 5 at Chennai's Kamarajar Arangam on 19th August.

Addressing the large gathering of students, Sharani Ponguru, Director, The Narayana Group, one of Asia's largest educational institutions revealed, "Safalta Ka Rasta means road map to success and this program has been exclusively designed for Narayana students. We conduct such events across various states and have so far touched over 15000 students. This is the first time that it is taking place in Chennai, and we had 1400 students, and I must say, the energy has been truly outstanding."

When asked about the thought behind this concept, she said, "Students, especially 10th graders, have a lot of stress, anxiety and negative thoughts. Through this event, we integrate techniques like gratitude, positive thinking, clarity of thought and so on so that the student balances life. At Narayana, we focus not just on academics, but we also make sure we work to create overall balance for the child through training in life skills. An event like this is a stress buster and helps students reach their full potential. There are so many distractions, such as social media and others, that go on in a student's mind, and they need peace."

A Power-Packed Session

The event was highly engaging, with Sharani Ponguru captivating the audience through her powerful and relatable speech. She shared practical life techniques in a simple, easy-to-understand manner that immediately resonated with the students. Interspersed with interactive activities, the session kept the entire auditorium actively involved and enthusiastic.

Sharani guided students on overcoming exam fear, setting goals, building intentions, and cultivating consistency, offering them tools they could instantly apply.

Drawing from her own life, she narrated how she battled a severe sore throat just ten days before the grand launch of her book--and how, through intention-setting and consistent effort, she turned the challenge into a success. She also shared her own challenges as a young girl when she was shy and lacked confidence, as she was overweight, and how she built confidence by applying various techniques.

Her speech also guided students through various archetypes such as the Dreamer, Leader, Connector and Fighter, whom she called inner superheroes.

Impact of the Program

Safalta Ka Rasta - Road To Success - Season 5 is a milestone in Sharani Ponguru's mission of empowering students by helping them prepare not just academically, but also mentally and emotionally.

Through engaging sessions, she inspired and equipped young minds to face examinations with confidence and clarity, guiding them to set the right course for a successful academic journey.

The program blended powerful techniques such as NLP, hypnosis, visualization, and reflection, creating a holistic path to learning and lasting success. Her unique approach merges science and spirituality for the modern world, setting the tone for mindset mastery, clarity, and intentional living.

About Sharani Ponguru

- Sharani Ponguru has been successfully conducting this flagship initiative for five years.

- An ICF Certified Coach and NLP Master Practitioner, she has already transformed lives through diverse workshops.

- She is also the author of Mindset Shift, a book that focuses on self-transformation through breathwork and neural reprogramming.

- She explains how intentional breathing not only reduces stress but can also rewire mental patterns.

- These techniques aren't framed as fleeting wellness trends; they are lifelong instruments for self-leadership and clarity.

Sharani Ponguru oversees over 640 schools and colleges across India. She is also a blogger, influencer, and fitness enthusiast. A distinguished alumnus of Newcastle University (UK), she has a strong academic foundation in Business and Administration.

She was awarded the prestigious Education World Award in 2023, recognizing her as an Exemplary Human Development Leader for her outstanding contributions to the field of education. In addition to that, her relentless pursuit of excellence and transformative impact in education was recognized with the esteemed TV5 Business Leader Award.

