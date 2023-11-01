PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1: Share India Securities Limited (NSE: SHAREINDIA), is a technology-driven financial services provider that offers a wide range of personalized solutions in the capital market, has announced its Financial Results for the Q2 FY24.

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated):

Q2 FY24:

* Total Revenue Rs3,679.42 Mn vs Rs2,432.92 in Q2 FY23, YoY Growth of 51.23%

* EBITDA RsRs1,775.56 Mn vs Rs1,122.89 Mn in Q2 FY23, YoY Growth of 58.12%

* EBITDA Margin 48.26% vs 46.15% in Q2 FY23, YoY Growth of 211Bps

* Net Profit Rs1,126.25 Mn vs Rs741.34 Mn in Q2 FY23, YoY Growth of 56.28%

* Net Profit Margin 30.61% vs 30.47% in Q2 FY23, YoY Growth of 14Bps

* EPS Rs34.50 vs Rs22.50 in Q2 FY23, YoY Growth of 55.06%

Key Operational Highlights:

Client Base

Broking - 31,063 | NBFC - 67,629 | Institutional Clients - 35

Option Market Share - ~5%

Commenting on the performance, Sachin Gupta - CEO & Whole-time Director of Share India Securities Limited said, "The second quarter has witnessed robust growth in our financial performance. In addition to our regular business activities, the launch of Algo Trading for retail clients has been a significant contributing factor.

We currently hold approximately 5% market share in option trading, with an average daily turnover of Rs114 billion across all market segments.

In the realm of retail products, our strategic focus is on expanding our reach to customers through channel partners in more than 100 tier 2 cities over the next 18 months.

During this quarter, we announced the merger of Silverleaf with Share India. Silverleaf is a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Algo Firm. This acquisition will not only fortify our existing business but also bolster our international expansion plans."

