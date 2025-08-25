VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: In a pivotal two-day visit that underscored the urgency of India's growing prostate cancer burden, Dr. Mark Emberton, Professor of Surgery at University College London and a globally recognized expert in urological cancers, joined Indian counterparts at Tata Memorial Hospital and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on August 18 and 19, 2025, to confront what many now call a "silent epidemic."

Prostate cancer, once dismissed as a rarity in India, has now become one of the top three cancers in men in Mumbai, according to recent regional data. The sharp increase -- nearly 30% over the last five years -- has sparked concern among oncologists and urologists across the country.

"This is no longer a disease of the West," said Dr. Emberton, addressing a packed auditorium of clinicians at Tata Memorial. "We are seeing the same patterns in India -- and sometimes in younger men. The real tragedy is, many of these cases are detected far too late."

The discussions over the two days ranged from early detection strategies to emerging technologies, with special emphasis on High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) -- a minimally invasive, radiation-free therapy that targets and destroys only the cancerous portion of the prostate, sparing the rest of the gland and significantly reducing side effects.

"For the first time in over a century, we can see where the cancer is and treat just that area," Dr. Emberton explained. "No major surgery. No prolonged hospital stay. Just precise, effective treatment that lets men preserve their quality of life."

The visit, organized in collaboration with Tata Memorial and NovoMed Incorporation Pvt. Ltd. -- the authorized distributor of Sonablate HIFU systems in India-- brought together leading Indian specialists to exchange insights and discuss the practical implementation of focal therapy within the Indian healthcare system.

Among those participating was Dr. Yuvaraja T.B., Director of Urology and Robotic Surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, who emphasized that the situation is now a public health emergency.

"Five years ago, prostate cancer was barely in the conversation. Now, it's among the most common cancers we treat in men," Dr. Yuvaraja said. "What's deeply concerning is that many patients are walking in with advanced disease -- and we're even seeing men in their 40s."

Dr. Yuvaraja believes the delay in diagnosis is often cultural.

"There's still a stigma around urological and sexual health. Men avoid seeing doctors until symptoms become impossible to ignore -- and by then, the cancer may have spread."

Not all experts agree the disease itself is rising. Some, like Dr. Percy Chibber, Senior Urologist at Jaslok Hospital and H.N. Reliance Hospital, point to improved detection tools as the primary reason for the surge in cases.

"Back when I started my career, we rarely diagnosed localized prostate cancer -- it was almost always metastatic," Dr. Chibber recalled. "Today, thanks to MRI advancements and PSMA PET scans, we're catching tumors earlier. The technology has changed everything."

But while awareness has improved in urban centers, Dr. Chibber warns that rural India is still being left behind.

"In Mumbai, men will walk in worried after a routine scan. But in the hinterland, we still see cases where cancer has spread to the bones. The taboo is stronger, and the access to screening is weaker."

Dr. Emberton, who has helped pioneer HIFU use in the UK, believes that focal therapy offers India a breakthrough -- particularly for those with localized, low- to intermediate-risk prostate tumors, older patients, those unfit for surgery, or those fearful of traditional treatments.

"The success of HIFU isn't just clinical -- it's emotional," he said. "Men can go home the same day, stay continent, preserve erectile function, and return to work quickly. In a country like India, that matters."

Barton Shannon, Senior Vice President - International Business at Sonablate Corporation, who attended the meetings in partnership with NovoMed Incorporation Pvt. Ltd., reiterated the company's long-term commitment to India.

"India's prostate cancer numbers are growing fast, and so is the demand for less invasive treatment,"said Shannon. "Through our collaboration with NovoMed India, we're committed to expanding access to HIFU technology in cities and underserved areas alike."

As Dr. Emberton concluded his visit, he left behind a message of both urgency and optimism.

"The future of prostate cancer care is here. We just need to make sure every man -- whether in cities like Mumbai or New Delhi or anywhere in rural India -- has access to it."

HIFU is now actively practiced in India and available at leading cancer centers, including Tata Memorial Hospital and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, as well as Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute in Rohini, New Delhi.

