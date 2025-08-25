Match 17 of the second season of the highly successful Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 (UP T20) will feature two sides in the top half of the points table, Kashi Rudras and Gaur Gorakhapur Lions clash horns against each other on August 25. Kashi Rudras are table-toppers with five wins out of five UP T20 League matches, while Gaur Gorakhapur Lions are third in the standings. A win for either team will help them take control of the fate in the competition, with the business end nearing soon. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

The last time these two sides met in the UP T20 League 2025, Kashi Rudras thrashed Gaur Gorakhapur Lions by 50 runs, where Shivam Mavi starred for the former with his all-round show. Rudras have barely faced any challenge in Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025, convincingly winning all their matches, and will look to extend their lead to six points. Gaur Gorakhapur Lions are on a two-match winning streak, but started season two with a bumpy ride, winning one and losing two.

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions Date Monday, August 25 Time 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

League leaders Kashi Rudras will meet third-placed Gaur Gorakhapur Lions in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 on Monday, August 25. The Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025 clash will be hosted at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the live telecast of the Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions on the Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Kashi vs Gorakhapur live streaming online viewing option, read below. Yash Dayal Banned From UPT20 League 2025, RCB and Gorakhpur Lions Pacer To Miss Tournament Due to Sexual Harassments and Rape Allegations.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Kanpur Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

