Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Shera Energy Limited (NSE - SHERA), is one of the leading manufacturers of winding wires and strips made from non-ferrous metals, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 & FY25.

H2 FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 677.18 Cr, YoY growth of 37.66%

* EBITDA of Rs 31.38 Cr, YoY growth of 15.06%

* PBT of Rs 17.17 Cr, YoY growth of 68.07%

* Net Profit of Rs 12.73 Cr, YoY growth of 61.03%

* EPS of Rs 4.48, YoY growth of 50.84%

FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 1279.05 Cr, YoY growth of 45.96%

* EBITDA of Rs 60.48 Cr, YoY growth of 15.09%

* PBT of Rs 30.20 Cr, YoY growth of 60.20%

* Net Profit of Rs 22.4 Cr, YoY growth of 59.43%

* EPS of Rs 7.8, YoY growth of 49.71%

Commenting on the Performance, Mr. Naseem Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director, Shera Energy Limited expressed, "In FY25, we reinforced our growth momentum through strategic capital infusion and business expansion. We successfully completed a preferential allotment, strengthening our equity base and enhancing our financial flexibility. We also increased our stake in Shera Metal Private Limited, reaffirming our long-term commitment to the subsidiary and its growth potential. Our infrastructure projects are progressing as planned, with machinery installation at Rajputana Industries expected to complete by Q1 FY25-26, and Shera Metal Private Limited's building and machinery setup scheduled for Q1 FY26. Commercial production at these subsidiaries is set to begin in Q2 FY25-26, while our Zambia operations are on track to improve overall margins significantly over the next three years.

Globally, the winding wire industry continues to witness steady growth, supported by rising demand from the automotive, industrial, electronics, and renewable energy sectors. A shift toward energy efficiency and electric mobility is further accelerating this trend. In India, the sector plays a vital role in powering the country's infrastructure and industrial development, with consistent demand from transformers, motors, and electrical systems.

Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to sustain strong momentum. Our focus remains on driving sustainable growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and maximizing returns from strategic investments. With robust expansion plans, a diversified product portfolio, and encouraging developments across subsidiaries and international operations, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities."

Key Q4 FY25 Business Highlights

Capital Infusion

* Increased equity share capital from Rs22.79 Cr to Rs24.44 Cr through a preferential allotment of 16,51,000 equity shares with face value of Rs10 each, issued at Rs184 per share, raising Rs30.38 Cr via private placement.

Investment in Subsidiary

* Increased stake in Shera Metal Private Limited from 82.13% to 85.56% by acquiring 35 lakh shares for Rs10.15 Cr.

