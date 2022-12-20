Delhi-NCR [India], December 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Academy of Continuing Education (ACE) at Shiv Nadar University (Institution of Eminence), Delhi-NCR (SNU) organized the Analytics Olympiad 2022, in partnership with MachineHack. The competition brought together participants from across India to showcase their skills in Data Analytics for Business. The event also served as a platform for noted industry leaders to present their diverse perspectives on data science and analytics in business.

After two days of intense, thought-provoking, and insightful discussions, the jury declared Manish Pathak, Senior Data Scientist - The winner, Varun Jagannath, Senior Data scientist - The first runner-up, and Rishi Madhav, Presales and Solutions Lead (Data & Analytics) - The second runner-up.

The winner received the grand prize of Rs 1 lakh. The runners-up in second and third positions were awarded Rs 30,000 & Rs 20,000 each respectively.

The Analytics Olympiad received over 1000 registrations from across the country and following a stringent qualifying round, 340+ submissions were selected. Out of these, only ten candidates were shortlisted to present their ideas in front of the renowned jury panel, some of whom included Aman Garg, Head of Data & AI - DSP Mutual Fund, Anubhav Srivastava, Head of Data Science, Digital Ventures - Viacom18 Media, Megha Sinha, Vice President AI/ML Practice - Genpact, Ruchi Bubber, Head Sales Analytics - Pernod Ricard and more.

Speaking at the event, keynote speaker Dr Pradeep Chintagunta, Distinguished Service Professor of Marketing, The University of Chicago Booth School of Business said: "You are leveraging information of real people to get insights. You must respect the data as much as you respect the people you're getting data from." He added, "Ethnographic research and experimentation provide hypotheses around consumer insights, and analyses of data provide evidence on whether your hypotheses are supported."

In his address, Dr Bibek Banerjee, Dean of the School of Management and Entrepreneurship and the Founding Dean of ACE at SNU said, "At Shiv Nadar University, we collaborate with the industry to develop solutions to real-life problems on real-time. This was the purpose behind the Analytics Olympiad, where practice leaders, our academic faculty, students and analytics professionals come together on a platform." He added that "Progressive institutions like SNU are moving beyond mere knowledge dissemination and investing into research and development to create knowledge by leveraging digital platforms in a world where zetabytes of data is available at one's fingertips."

Academy of Continuing Education at Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi-NCR provides access to best-in-class knowledge, practices, and skill development through executive education programs, professional certification courses, and continuing education/university extension offerings.

The ACE mission is anchored in the twin ideas of enabling 'lifetime learning' and harnessing the very best of the University's rich intellectual resources. The Academy has a strong foundation in a student-centric, multidisciplinary, and research-focused pedagogy. ACE seeks to be such a gateway to high-value education and serve an ecosystem of learners and leaders in India and worldwide.

Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi-NCR, is a student-centric, multidisciplinary research university offering a wide range of academic programs at the undergraduate, masters, and doctoral levels. The Institution was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. The Institute is on the quest to become a globally acclaimed center for learning, research, and innovation in the fields of Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Management. The core of the Institute consists of a select, world-class faculty with doctoral and postdoctoral experiences from leading institutions in India and the world.

In the Government's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list. In NIRF-2022, it ranked 61 in the 'University' category. It is also among a select group of green-field institutions in the country which were awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Centre grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship nationwide. MachineHack is a modern network for data professionals. Their mission is to fulfil the aspirations of all budding data scientists & experienced professionals to learn, grow and compete in a well-curated data science community. They are inspired to create and build India's no.1 competitive coding platform for machine learning engineers, data scientists, and all other data professionals.

