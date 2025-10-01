VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 1: Shlokka Dyes Limited (SDL), a rapidly growing manufacturer of synthetic organic dyes, today announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the SME Platform of BSE Limited ("BSE SME"). The company, incorporated in Gujarat, aims to raise capital through a Fresh Issue to support its strategic expansion and meet working capital requirements.

The Initial Public Issue is a 100% Book Built Fresh Issue of 63,50,400 Equity Shares of face value ₹10/- each. The IPO will open for public subscription on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and will close on Monday, October 06, 2025.

Shlokka Dyes Limited specializes in the manufacturing of Reactive Dyes, a category of Synthetic Organic Dyes extensively used in the textile industry. The company offers a diverse portfolio, including Direct Dyes, Basic Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Digital Printing Dyes, catering to a wide range of sectors such as textiles, leather, paper, and paints. The company operates a well-equipped manufacturing facility in GIDC, Saykha, Bharuch, Gujarat.

The company's operations are spearheaded by its Promoters, Mr. Vaibhav Shah (Managing Director) and Ms. Shivani Rajpurohit (Executive Director). "This IPO marks a pivotal moment in Shlokka Dyes' journey, transitioning from a rapidly scaling private entity to a public company," said Mr. Vaibhav Shah, Managing Director of Shlokka Dyes Limited. "The funds raised will be strategically deployed to enhance our manufacturing capabilities, expand our market reach, and ensure we continue to deliver high-quality products while maintaining our commitment to quality and sustainability.

About Shlokka Dyes Limited

Shlokka Dyes Limited (CIN: U24299GJ2021PLC124004) was incorporated in 2021. The company's manufacturing facility holds ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety) certifications. The company also holds a Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS) and Certificate of Conformance for its products, which facilitates its export business*

