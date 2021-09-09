Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Customers looking to upgrade their viewing experience can now purchase the latest LED TVs online without breaking the bank. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store offers a unique benefit to buyers where all the feature-packed television sets can be obtained on easy EMIs starting from Rs. 667. Additionally, the No Cost EMI scheme offers customers the double advantage of purchasing their favourite TV set on easy EMIs, instead of making the entire payment upfront without paying any interest fees or other hidden charges. The facility allows customers to lower the total TV price and save more money even on EMI purchases.

The popularity of LED TVs and smart TVs in the recent past has changed the entire television landscape significantly. Now, there's no need to follow a strict schedule to watch television shows, as the on-demand content can be streamed at will. They allow access to thousands of games, music and video streaming apps, including popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube at the touch of a button.

LED TVs deliver crystal clear images with vibrant colours and superb contrast for a top-notch viewing experience. High refresh rates is another aspect where modern-day TV sets excel. While every brand offers a wide range of OLED TVs, smart TVs and LED TVs in almost every size and price range, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store makes these top-tier TVs affordable and convenient to purchase. You can purchase their favourite TV on easy EMIs at Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

A few of the most popular TV models include:

1. VU 109.22 cm (43-inch) (4K) Ultra HD LED TV Black (43UT) with EMIs starting from Rs. 3,084 and flat 18% off

2. Haier 127 cm (50-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Silver (LE50F9000UAP) with EMIs starting from Rs. 2,075 and flat 10% off

3. Panasonic Viera 81.28 cm (32-inch) HD TV Dark Silver (TH-32HS700DX) with EMIs starting from Rs. 2,198 and flat 7% off

4. Lloyd 101.6 cm (40-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Black (L40UJR) with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,956 and flat 10% off

5. Mi 109.22 cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Black (L43M4-4AIN) with EMIs starting from Rs. 2,728

Benefits of shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store extends deep discounts, gift vouchers, zero down payment facility, No Cost EMI and other unique benefits to customers. Thus, consumers can purchase the most advanced TVs that are equipped with the latest television technology at the lowest price possible. Customers can place the order online from the comfort of their homes, and the product will be delivered to their registered address.

How to place an order for an LED TV on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

* Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

* Choose the desired LED TV model and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor

* At the payment page, add the delivery address and click on 'Generate OTP'

* Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit

* A confirmation of purchase will be sent, and the ordered item will be home delivered

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

