New Delhi [India], March 28: The five-day-long Pran Pratishtha Mahotsava was celebrated at Noida Jagannath Temple with much pomp, spectacular splendor, and massive fanfare. Commencing on 29th January, the ceremony continued till 2nd February 2025. The brand-new temple at Sector 121 in Noida was elegantly and aesthetically decked up befitting the grand occasion. The entire ambience was agog with festive fervor with colorful decorations of flowers, cottons, and lights. Unusual interest, unexpected enthusiasm, and unprecedented excitement were seen among the servitors, organizers, and spectators during the five-day-long celebration. Lakhs of devotees gathered to witness the consecration ceremony of Four Deities here.

The entire arrangements of the Mega Event were conducted smoothly by the Office bearers and Organisers of Temple's Management Committee Sri Jagannath Samiti under the able and active stewardships of President Biswanath Tripathy, General Secretary Dr. Manoranjan Mohanty, Vice President Pramod Bhal, and Joint Secretary Dhaneswar Nayak. The real credit for the astounding success of the ceremony goes to the hundreds of unsung volunteers, who put in their sweat and toil by burning midnight oil for several days during the preparatory period.

The much-expected Pran Pratishtha ritual was performed during the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami on 2nd February by the Chief Guest Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Shri Dibya Singha Deb. As the Adya Sevak of Mahaprabhu, He also offered the first puja after the consecration of Deities.Other dignitaries who graced the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsava during the five days include M.P.s Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera, Surender Nagar, MLA Pankaj Singh, and senior BJP leaders Shaym Jaju and Upender Singh. Ravi Roshan, Dinesh Khade, Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi, noted industrialists Rajesh Sahay and Brahma Mishra, woman leader Dr. Chidatmika Khatua, Spiritual Gurus Acharya Sailesh Tiwari, Sant Gautam Rishi and Delhi Minister Sanjay Gehlot.

Pran Pratishtha is a significant and sacred ritual in the Hindu tradition of undertaking the consecration of the Deities' Idol. Series of special religious rituals, Bhajans, Kirtans, cultural programs, spiritual preachings, and community gatherings were the high points of the ceremony. The much-awaited ritual of Pran Pratishtha was solemnized by the team of priests deputed by Mukti Mandap of Puri.The Mega Religious Event witnessed a congregation of religious and spiritual top brass such as Sadhus, Santhas and Mahatmas from all Devasthanas in India like Ayodhya, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Puri and Banaras.

After the Pran Pratishtha ritual, the majestic and mesmerizing view of the Four Deities stationed on the attractive and alluring Ratna Singhasana was a pure and perfect delight for the devotees.

The Noida Jagannath Mandir has been named "SHRI RATNA KSHETRA," reflecting its significance for devotees. This highlights the temple's dedication to spiritual and cultural values. Renaming such places often aims to enhance their identity and connection to the community, making them more meaningful for worshippers and visitors.

The Temple opens at 6 am in winter and 5 am in summer, with daily Mangal Arati at 6.15 am in winter and 5.15 am in summer, daily Prasad Sevan Timing starts at 1 PM, the Mandir closes at 1.30 pm and reopens at 4 pm, Evening Arati is at 6-7 PM, daily Evening Prasad is at 8 pm, and the Mandir closes by 9-9.30 PM.

Mandir Management has decided to celebrate every year "Mandir Pratistha Diwas" on Basant Panchami. Now all festivals, including the annual Ratha Yatra, will be celebrated every year as per the Tithi.

Devotees can come and do the rituals before Lord Jagannath's birthday, Anniversary, Namkaran of their child, Marriage, Brata function, Shradha barsik, Rudrabhishek, Bhandara, Bhagavat Katha, any type of gathering of their offices, Bhajan Samaroha, meetings, etc., with very nominal charges.

Management Committee has a future vision of constructing a 40-50 room Dharamsala for the devotees visiting from distant places, including Odisha. This "SHRI RATNA KSHETRA" shall be an alternative for those devotees who are not able to visit Puri Jagannath Temple, and it will be soon included as a tourist place for Lord Jagannath devotees around the world. For more information, you can visit www.jagannathmandirnoida.com.

