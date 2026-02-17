HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 17: In an increasingly competitive beauty and wellness industry in India, building a premium salon brand that scales nationally and eyes global markets demands more than creative flair. It requires strategic leadership, operational discipline, and a sharp understanding of brand equity. At Hair Masters Luxury Salon, that growth engine is powered by Hair Masters Co-Founder Purva Battra, whose vision and execution have played a defining role in shaping the brand's expansion journey within the organised salon franchise business.

Building the Foundation: From Passion to EnterprisePurva Battra began her journey in the salon industry in 2014, alongside her husband, laying the groundwork for what would eventually evolve into one of India's fastest-growing premium salon franchise brands. What started as an entrepreneurial pursuit rooted in beauty and wellness soon developed into a structured business model focused on scalability, consistency, and brand trust.

From the outset, Purva brought a strong understanding of communication and brand-building to the table, shaped by her academic background as a graduate of Jesus & Mary College. This foundation enabled her to approach Hair Masters not just as a salon business, but as a scalable salon franchise in India with a clear identity, voice, and long-term positioning in the competitive beauty and wellness market.

Strategic Expansion and Franchise-Led GrowthThe year 2020 proved to be a turning point for many businesses, and Hair Masters was no exception. During this phase, the brand made a decisive strategic shift, pivoting towards a franchise-led growth model to accelerate scale while maintaining service quality and brand consistency.

Under Purva Battra's leadership, Hair Masters focused on building a robust franchise ecosystem, enabling faster salon expansion across India. This move allowed the brand to tap into local entrepreneurship while maintaining centralised operational standards. This structured approach has since positioned Hair Masters as a leading salon franchise in India and a rapidly expanding salon chain in India's organised beauty segment.

Leadership Beyond the BoardroomAs Hair Masters continues its salon expansion strategy, Purva Battra remains deeply involved in on-ground execution. She travels extensively across the country to support franchise partners, oversee operations, and align expansion strategies with the brand's long-term vision. Her hands-on leadership style ensures that each new outlet upholds the standards expected of a premium salon franchise in India.

Her role goes far beyond business development. By working closely with franchisees, Purva has helped create a collaborative growth environment that balances entrepreneurial independence with strong brand governance. This approach has been instrumental in sustaining momentum as the brand scales rapidly within the organised salon franchise business landscape.

Importantly, the growth of Hair Masters has also contributed to expanding employment opportunities, particularly for women. As a women-led industry, the beauty and wellness sector in India has witnessed a steady rise in job creation for female professionals across hairstyling, cosmetology, salon management, and customer experience roles. Through its expanding salon franchise network, Hair Masters continues to generate career opportunities and professional growth avenues for women across multiple cities.

Strengthening Global CredibilityOne of Purva Battra's most notable contributions to Hair Masters' industry positioning was her role in bringing celebrity hairstylist Mounir to India for the first time. This landmark collaboration elevated the brand's international credibility and reinforced its commitment to global excellence in hair artistry.

The initiative not only strengthened Hair Masters' standing within India's professional salon ecosystem but also aligned with its broader ambition of becoming a globally recognised beauty and wellness brand with international salon expansion plans.

Women in Leadership: Balancing Business and FamilyBeyond boardrooms and expansion plans, Purva Battra represents a powerful women-in-business narrative within India's beauty and wellness industry. As a mother of two daughters, she continues to balance leadership responsibilities, entrepreneurship, and family life, offering a compelling example of modern leadership in a women-led industry.

Her journey reflects the evolving role of women leaders in India's franchise and retail ecosystems, particularly within the organised salon franchise business, where structured growth and strategic management now complement creative expertise. The increasing participation of women entrepreneurs and professionals has further strengthened the sector's growth trajectory.

Hair Masters' Growth Vision: India and BeyondToday, Hair Masters is firmly positioned as a fast-growing beauty and wellness franchise in India with ambitious growth targets. The brand aims to scale to 150+ salons by 2026, strengthening its footprint across key Indian cities through its franchise-first approach.

Looking ahead, the company is also exploring international salon expansion, with markets such as Canada, Dubai, and Australia on its radar. This global outlook aligns with Hair Masters' long-term objective of building a premium salon franchise brand that resonates across borders while retaining its premium Indian identity.

The Road AheadAs the Indian salon industry continues to evolve, Hair Masters' growth story stands out for its structured expansion, brand-led approach, and strong leadership at the helm. With Hair Masters Co-Founder Purva Battra driving franchise development, strategic partnerships, and global ambitions, the brand is steadily shaping its place among the most recognised names in the beauty and wellness industry in India.

Her journey, from establishing a salon business in 2014 to leading one of the most ambitious salon expansion strategies in the country, underscores the power of vision backed by execution. As Hair Masters moves closer to its 2026 goals, Purva Battra's role as a growth catalyst in India's premium salon franchise ecosystem remains central to the brand's continued success.

