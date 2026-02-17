VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 17: On 16 February 2026, Dr. Basant Goel was conferred with two distinguished honors--the U-N Book of World Records title and the Swabhiman Bharat Samman 2026--in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to humanitarian service, healthcare, and Gau Seva.

Also Read | Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 32.

For the first time in India, Dr. Goel received international recognition for his unparalleled service to humanity and was awarded the prestigious title "World-Renowned Philanthropist, Social Reformer - INDIA" by the U-N Book of World Records.The second honor, Swabhiman Bharat Samman 2026, was presented by Samadhan Business Group.

Both award ceremonies were organized with great dignity at the India International Centre, Deshmukh Auditorium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

Also Read | Eileen Gu, 22, Becomes ‘Most Decorated Female Freestyler’ with Big Air Silver at 2026 Winter Olympics.

Dr. Goel is widely respected for his lifelong commitment to social welfare, including:

- Free medical camps and health check-up drives

- Blood donation campaigns

- Marriage support for underprivileged girls

- Free medicines for leprosy patients

- Continuous service in healthcare and rural development

Because of these exceptional efforts, he is affectionately known across the nation as the "Blood Man of India" and the "Medicine Man of India."

The international honor was formally presented by the International President/CEO Dr. Avinash D. Sakhunde and International Coordinator Prof. Buhari Isah.

Dr. Goel is the visionary Chairman of Goel Medicos and ANT Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.He actively serves more than 100 social organizations in leadership roles including Chairman, President, Patron, and General Secretary.

His two flagship NGOs--

- Mission Sarvarth Seva Foundation

- Navjyoti Nishkaam Seva Trust

--stand as global examples of humanitarian excellence.Mission Sarvarth Seva Foundation has been honored by the World Record Union, Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, and London Book of Records.Navjyoti Nishkaam Seva Trust has successfully facilitated the marriages of over 650 underprivileged Hindu girls to date.

These twin honors mark a historic moment in Indian social service history and stand as a powerful testament to Dr. Basant Goel's lifelong dedication to humanity, compassion, service, and nation-building.

Follow: https://www.instagram.com/goelmedicosdelhi/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)