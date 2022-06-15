New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI/PNN): One of the most sort after-wedding photography and filmmaking company of India, Shutterdown, have been making a lot of buzz after beautifully covering the celebrity wedding of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur.

Known for shooting the A-Lister and Hi-Flying weddings of the country, Shutterdown's founder Lakshya Chawla said, "Documenting a wedding is an extremely sensitive task as pictures and videos are the only things that remain after the wedding for the couple and the families to cherish. Wedding photography is not just about just shooting anymore, it's about experiencing the emotions of the bride and groom and being their best buddies throughout the whole process."

Over the years, the Wedding Photography and Film Making at Indian has made big leaps in terms of techniques, genres and styles of shooting. Rather, finalising the wedding photographer has become one of the most important aspects of any couple's wedding checklist. Lakshya says, "Couples are very particular about their wedding photos and films and do in-depth research while finalising their photographer. Not only do they go through our Instagram but also take references from friends and family". Talking about how Vikrant and Sheetal booked Shutterdown, Lakshya said, "We covered Sheetal's closest friend's wedding in 2015, and Vikrant's closest friend saw us at her best friend's wedding in 2021, both Vikrant and Sheetal had solid references for us, and hence they finalised us for their big day."

Post pandemic, we are seeing a huge trend toward the intimate wedding; Lakshya adds, "Families and couples have become more aligned toward intimate affairs as they've realised that the actual essence of the wedding comes out when celebrated with your closest set of people. Vikrant and Sheetal also had an intimate affair at Sheetal's hometown in Himachal - Shahtalai. It was a wedding which took Sheetal back to her roots."

On asking - How was it to shoot a celebrity wedding, Lakshya said, "Honestly, both Vikrant and Sheetal were such amazing people that it felt like shooting a friend's wedding. We connected with Sheetal over a zoom call a few weeks before the wedding to understand her expectation from us. She gave us complete creative freedom on whatever looked the best while ensuring that the real emotions of the wedding stayed intact. While talking to her, we could sense that she's super excited for her wedding and that she's such a happy person in general."

We then asked Lakshya on the approach that they took for their photos and films, and he said, "We worked for them how we work for every couple of ours. We got to know Vikrant and Sheetal in person and understood what kind of feelings they are looking for, do's and don'ts. Sheetal wished we could use any of Vikrant's Movie/TV Show songs. We loved the idea, got a vocalist on board, and made their wedding version of "Mein Teri Hogaiyaan" song from his show Broken but beautiful and used it in their wedding film."

Apart from shooting weddings, Shutterdown also shot the stringer footage for the show "The Big Day" on Netflix last year. Upon asking how they cope with back-to-back hectic wedding schedule, Lakshya says, "Weddings have now become an integral part of our lives; its no more a job for us but a lifestyle. It's the kick we get when couples get teary-eyed or burst out of laughter while watching their wedding films or photos. We are documenting the most important day of their lives, and creating something going to go down generation makes our job so fulfilling."

