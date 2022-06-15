Robert Lewandowski's future remains to be resolved as the striker wants to leave Bayern Munich in the summer amid strong interest from FC Barcelona. However, the club are not willing to part ways with the 33-year-old and want him to complete his current contract with them. Manchester United, PSG Join Barcelona In Race To Sign Polish Striker.

According to Catalunya Radio, Things have gotten difficult for Barcelona in their chase of Robert Lewandowski. Bayern Munich have increased their asking price for the striker and now demand a fee of €50 million to be paid in one instalment. Five Most Anticipated Transfer Deals of Summer 2022.

Robert Lewandowski enjoyed a stellar 2021/22 campaign, amassing 50 goals and seven assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. But the 33-year-old wants to leave Bayern Munich for one last adventure in his professional career, with Barcelona his preferred destination in the summer transfer window.

It is understood that Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with Robert Lewandowski. The striker is set to join on a three-year deal but the Catalans still need to negotiate with Bayern Munich for the 33-year-old goal-scorer.

Robert Lewandowski has also expressed his desire to leave several times, But Bayern Munich are firm on their stance of wanting the striker to see out the remaining year of his contract.

However, with the 33-year-old pushing for an exit, the Bavarians have increased their asking price for him. Barcelona are working under strict financial restrictions from La Liga and will need to sell some of the players to raise that amount.

